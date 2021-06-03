 Skip to main content
BHSU women's basketball signs Kammie Ragsdale
BHSU women's basketball signs Kammie Ragsdale

Casper College's Kammie Ragsdale looks to pass during the T-Birds' game against Central Wyoming College on Jan. 29 at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym in Casper.

Black Hills State women's basketball has announced the signing of transfer guard/forward Kammie Ragsdale out of Pine Bluffs, Wyo.

Ragsdale graduated high school in the spring of 2019 and has been at Casper College for the past two years.

In her freshman year at Casper College, Ragsdale scored 7.8 points per game, a 45.3 field goal percentage, a 36.4 3-point percentage, a 64.2 free throw percentage, and 3.2 rebounds per game. As a sophomore she scored 8.3 points per game, a 44.4 field goal percentage, a 35.8 3-point percentage, a 70.0 free throw percentage, and 3.4 rebounds per game her sophomore year.

While playing at Casper College, Ragsdale helped her team win the Region 9 Tournament in 2020 and helped her team earn the runner-up slot in the Region 9 Tournament in 2021.

As a senior at Pine Bluffs High School Ragsdale scored 20.5 points per game, a 31% 3-point average, a 45% field goal average, and an 81% free throw average.

She scored 1,755 career points throughout her high school career earning SEWAC Player of the Year, 2A Southeast player of the year, and the Kendra Roeder Achievement Female Athletic Award. She  earned All-Conference and All-Region all four years of high school and was All-State in 2018 and 2019.

Ragsdale helped lead her team to a state championship her freshman year while helping the team make appearances at the state tournament from 2017-2019 as well.

As a student, Ragsdale was a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and FBLA while maintaining a 3.8 GPA. She intends to major in health and exercise science with the goal of becoming a chiropractor.

