BHSU women's soccer open RMAC with 1-0 win

The Black Hills State women's soccer team used a goal in the 80th minute to defeat Colorado Christian 1-0 at Trailblazer Stadium Friday afternoon in Lakewood, Colo.
The road victory makes the Yellow Jackets winners of two straight as they open RMAC play with a 1-0 record.
Emma Avery broke the tie with her fourth goal of the season. She totaled five shots and two shots on goal.
Alexa Buckley tallied a shot on goal, while Haley Steskal and Haley Hesselgesser each put up a shot as well.
Goalkeeper Makayla Dannelly had a perfect day in the box, tallying seven saves.
The Yellow Jackets and Cougars traded possessions throughout the first half, but neither found the net.
BHSU had some looks in the first half with three shots. Steskal had a shot at 15:40, and then Buckley put up a shot on goal at 32:15 before Hesselgesser had a shot at 44:02. Dannelly defended the net, totaling four saves to help send the team into the locker room tied 0-0.
It was all CCU out of the break as the Cougars pressured with four shots over the first 15 minutes of the second half. CCU was on the attack again with shots at the 63rd, 64th and 70th minutes.
After that, BHSU picked up some momentum and turned the field around. Avery got off a shot at 74:22, before booting in what ended being the game-winning goal at 80:02. The Yellow Jackets played defense from there, holding off CCU to close the game.
The Yellow Jackets return to action Sunday in Grand Junction, Colo., taking on Colorado Mesa.
Hardrocker cross country has 3 top 4 runners in Wayne
The South Dakota Mines men’s cross country team had three of the top four runners in participated in the Wildcat Classic, hosted by Wayne State University Friday evening in Wayne, Neb.
“It was a good day for us, the guys were competitive from the start and put together solid performances," said Mines head coach Steve Johnson
Ryan Moen finished second for Mines after battling with the leader throughout the race. Moen posted a time of 26 minutes, 44.68 seconds. He was followed by two Hardrockers who were neck-in-neck at the finish line, with Tyler Captain coming in third and Owen Wagner finishing fourth, running the 8K in 27:16.51, and 27:16.66 respectively.
“Tyler and Owen did a nice job moving up through the field and looked in control throughout the race," Johnson said. "Ryan had a nice day and ran with the leader through much of the race.”
The Hardrockers head to the FHSU Tiger Open on Oct. 9 at Fort Hays State University.
Mines soccer falls to Colorado Christian
The South Dakota Mines men's soccer team dropped a tough 1-0 decision to unbeaten Colorado Christian University Friday in Lakewood, Colo.
After a scoreless first half, Colorado Christian was the aggressor, getting chances and eventually converting with the first goal in the 64th minute to take a 1-0 lead. South Dakota Mines earned two more corners through the remainder of the match but were not able to tie up the game, falling to 1-4-1 on the season.
Mines coach Ryan Thompson was happy with the effort but is ready to move on.
"Tough loss today, this game could have went either way, but I'm really proud of the guys for working all 90 minutes, now we have to set our sights on our next game, Sunday afternoon against Adams State," he said.
BHSU cross country runs at Roy Griak Invitational
Both Black Hills State cross country teams had success competing at the Roy Griak Invitational Friday morning in Minneapolis.
Both teams placed in the top ten among 27 teams in their divisions. The men's team placed sixth among 27 teams while the women finished eighth.
Keith Osowski was the top finisher for the men coming across the line sixth out of 374 runners in the men's 8K. Osowski finished the race in 25 minutes, 52.0 seconds.
Tim Brown and Matt Parker were the next Yellow Jackets across the line coming in 19th and 20th, respectively. Both Brown and Parker earned career bests in the race with Brown completing the race with a time of 26:03.4 and Parker right behind finishing in 26:06.9.
Britton Elkin finished 72nd with a time of 27:10.6 while David Standish finished in 76th with a time of 27:14.6 which bested his previous best time of 27:56.3.
On the women's side Ruby Lindquist was the top Yellow Jacket placing sixth out of 327 runners with a time of 22:43.3 in the women's 6k.
Xiomara Robinson and Sylvia Brown were the next across the line for the green and gold finishing in 11 and 13, respectively. Robinson ran a 22:59.6 while Brown completed the race with a career best time of 23:01.7.
The Yellow Jackets have one more race prior to the RMAC Championships which is the Yellowjacket Open held in Billings, Mont. in two weeks on Friday, Oct. 8.
SD Mines falls to No. 9 Colorado Mines in 4
The South Dakota Mines volleyball team hung tough but fell to #9 Colorado School of Mines in four sets Friday in Golden, Colo.
Colorado Mines came out on top 25-18, 25-27, 25-22 and 25-17.
Sydney Crites and Jacey Koethe led the team with 16 and 14 kills, with Koethe having an attacking percentage of .500 on the evening. Shyann Bastian and Kiley Metzger had 22 assists apiece. Addie Stanley had 21 digs to pace the Hardrockers.
The Colorado School of Mines had a .294 compared to .179 from South Dakota Mines.
South Dakota Mines stays on the road Saturday and will face Chadron State College at 6 p.m. in Chadron, Neb.
BHSU volleyball falls to Chadron in five
The Chadron State volleyball team rallied for a five-set win over Black hills State Friday night in Chadron, Neb.
The Eagles prevailed, 22-25, 22-26, 25-20, 28-26 and 17-15.
The loss dropped the Jackets to 1-2 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 4-7 overall.
Madison Hoopman led BHSU with 22 kills, while Karly Marx added 38 assists. Kindra Cerrone and Haedyn Rhoades led the Yellow Jackets in digs with 17 apiece.
Amber Harvey had 19 kills and Olivia Moten-Schell added 13 kills for chadtron state, 1-2 and 3-6.The Yellow Jackets are back in action Saturday night as they take on Colorado School of Mines at 5 p.m., in Golden, Colo. Chadron state hosts South Dakota Mines.