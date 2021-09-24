BHSU women's soccer open RMAC with 1-0 win

The Black Hills State women's soccer team used a goal in the 80th minute to defeat Colorado Christian 1-0 at Trailblazer Stadium Friday afternoon in Lakewood, Colo.

The road victory makes the Yellow Jackets winners of two straight as they open RMAC play with a 1-0 record.

Emma Avery broke the tie with her fourth goal of the season. She totaled five shots and two shots on goal.

Alexa Buckley tallied a shot on goal, while Haley Steskal and Haley Hesselgesser each put up a shot as well.

Goalkeeper Makayla Dannelly had a perfect day in the box, tallying seven saves.

The Yellow Jackets and Cougars traded possessions throughout the first half, but neither found the net.

BHSU had some looks in the first half with three shots. Steskal had a shot at 15:40, and then Buckley put up a shot on goal at 32:15 before Hesselgesser had a shot at 44:02. Dannelly defended the net, totaling four saves to help send the team into the locker room tied 0-0.

It was all CCU out of the break as the Cougars pressured with four shots over the first 15 minutes of the second half. CCU was on the attack again with shots at the 63rd, 64th and 70th minutes.