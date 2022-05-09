 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

BHSU's Amaral, Tuschen named All-RMAC Honorable Mention

Crystal Amaral

Amaral

 BHSU Athletics

Black Hills State senior Crystal Amaral and sophomore Shayla Tuschen were named honorable mentions on the the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference all-conference softball team Friday.

Amaral totaled 101 strikeouts on the mound over 117 1/3 innings of work, finishing with an ERA of 4.59. At the plate, she was seventh in the RMAC with a .392 batting average, and collected a .688 slugging percentage and .419 on-base percentage. She collected 49 hits, including 11 home runs, and 43 RBIs.

Tuschen, a first baseman and pitcher, batted .357 on the year with a .437 OBP and .583 slugging percentage, collecting 41 hits, five home runs and 30 RBIs. She struck out 71 batters over 100 1/3 innings pitched, accumulating an ERA of 5.72. 

