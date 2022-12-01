BHSU's Ambrogio, SD Mines' Bridges and Christian named All-Super Region 4

Black Hills State graduate student Sam Ambrogio and South Dakota Mines seniors Jeremiah Bridges and Kyante Christian were named to the All-Super Region 4 Second Team by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association on Thursday.

Ambrogio was a leading member of the Yellow Jackets offensive line that helped the offense average 170.1 rush yards per game, which ranked second in the RMAC, and 28.2 pts per game. He started all 11 games this season and only allowed two sacks.

Bridges and Christian are the first members of the Hardrockers to be named to the D2CCA Super Region team in program history. Bridges was among Division II's national leaders in receiving yards (seventh), receptions (ninth) and receiving touchdowns (16th), while Christian collected seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 49 total tackles from his linebacker position.