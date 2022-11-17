BHSU's Cooper Brown named Defensive Freshman of the Year

Black Hills State football had 12 named RMAC All-Conference, including defensive end Cooper Brown, who was selected as Defensive Freshman of the Year, the RMAC announced Thursday afternoon.

"I couldn't be more happy for our students-athletes who were names to All-RMAC teams," said Yellowjackets head coach Josh Breske. "Last season we had one first team selection and 12 honorable mentions. It's encouraging to see the other coaches in the conference recognize our improvement and are willing to vote for our young men."

Along with Brown's Freshman of the Year nod, First Team honorees included offensive lineman Sam Ambrogio on offense and safety Doodles Quinones on defense. Running back Nolan Susel made Second Team on offense, while the defensive side had linebackers Ryder Blair and Aaron Thiele.

Seven were named All-RMAC Honorable Mention, including Brown, offensive lineman Nate Clay, cornerback Zechariah Rodriguez-Brown, safety Bailey Rosenstrauch, cornerback Lovenski Simon, offensive lineman Trey Tremblay and punter Derek Webster.

"Ultimately, it's a testament to all the hard work that these players put in through the 354 days we're not on the field competing in games," Breske said. "These honors are just further validation to our young men that their efforts matter."

Brown made an immediate impact on the field in 2022 after redshirting in 2021. He totaled 45 tackles, 25 of the solo and 10 1/2 for loss, which tied for seventh in the RMAC while his 7 1/2 sacks ranked third in the league.

His two fumble recoveries not only tied him for first in the RMAC, but tied 20th in the nation. Additionally, Brown totaled five quarterback hurries which was good for second on the team and a pair of pass breakups.

"It's awesome to see guys like Cooper Brown set goals of being the Defensive Freshman of the Year and earn it as well." Breske said. "We will be returning a very talented team that has a taste of winning and wants more. My staff and I are extremely proud of our young men and their commitment to winning on and off the field."

Ambrogio was a leading member of the 2022 offensive line that helped the team average 170.1 rush yards per game, which ranked second in the RMAC, and 28.2 points per game. The graduate student only allowed two sacks, starting all 11 games.

Quinones totaled 16 tackles on the season, which ranked 16th in the RMAC, while his 37 solo tackles tied him for eighth. He tied for the league lead with two fumble recoveries on the season, and his eight breakups ranked tied for fourth. He also totaled 1 1/2 tackles for loss, a sack, a quarterback hurry and an interception.