BHSU's Eben, Quinones earn RMAC honors

Black Hills State football's Chance Eben and Doodles Quinones earned RMAC Player of the Week honors Monday afternoon.

Eben was named RMAC Offensive Player of the Week, while Quinones earned the Defensive honor for their performances in Saturday's comeback win over Adams State. It's the first time either of them have received the award.

Chance Eben - QB

The sophomore quarterback led the Yellow Jackets in their 51-48 victory over Adams State with the game-winning score on a 17-yard rushing touchdown in double overtime.

Eben rushed for three touchdowns on 113 rushing yards, and totaled 190 passing yards for 303 total yards, while completing 16 of 27 attempts on the day.

Doodles Quinones - S

Quinones was all over the field on Saturday, leading the Yellow Jackets with a career-best 21 total tackles in Saturday's victory. Of his 21 tackles, 17 were solos.

He also made 2.5 tackles for loss on the day, including a huge solo tackle in the backfield for a loss of four on second-and-goal at the 1-yard line in the second overtime period to help hold ASU to a field goal, ultimately leading to BHSU's game-winning touchdown.

The Yellow Jackets hit the road next weekend as they head to Fort Lewis to take on the Skyhawks at Noon Saturday.

