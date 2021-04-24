BHSU's Fuller breaks 200 record at pre-conference

Black Hills State track and field had another successful weekend competing at the Mines Pre-Conference Invite this weekend in Golden, Colo.
Breanne Fuller led the way, shattering the school record in the women's 200-meter dash in 24.87 seconds. Keith Osowski improved his provisional mark in the steeplechase after finishing his race in 9:12.19, while both Whitney Scott, pole vault (3.73m), and Kyla Sawvell, hammer throw (57.19m), improved their provisional marks as well.
With their new provisional marks nationally Osowski is currently ranked 22nd in the men's steeplechase, Scott is ranked 42nd in the women's pole vault, and Sawvell moves into the No. 8 spot for women's hammer throw.
On the track for the men Mason Sartain recorded two fourth place finishes one in the 100m dash (10.95) and one in the 200m dash (22.06). Fuller also competed in the 100m dash where she finished in fourth place with a time of 12.08. Mikayla Tracy earned a fourth-place finish in the 400m dash after recording a time of 59.16.
The Yellow Jackets had two relays run this weekend with both the men and the women competing in the 4x400m relay. The men's relay placed third after recording a 3:30.55 finishing time. Running for the men included Frank Becker, Conor McGraw, Ryan Rafferty, and Landon Nicholson. The women's 4x400 was run by Erica Dykstra, Samantha Bates, Taylor Lundquist, and Mikayla Tracy. The women finished with a time of 4:00.34 in fourth place.
Senior Vanessa Clark recorded a second-place finish in the 100 hurdles after finishing with a time of 15.91. Sophie Curtis finished not far behind Clark in fourth place with a time of 16.36. Clark also recorded a fourth-place finish in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:06.72. The Yellow Jackets top finisher in the 400 hurdles was Zoe Langseth who finished the race with a time of 1:05.20 in second place.
Taylor Lundquist finished the 800 with a time of 2:16.68 earning a second-place finish. Not far behind Lundquist was Erica Dykstra who finished in third place with a time of 2:17.51. In the 1500m run Ruby Lindquist crossed the finish line first with a time of 4:40.77 with Xiomara Robinson coming in second with a time of 4:43.27.
Drazen Moratzka finished the high jump competition with a mark of 1.97m (6- 5.") earning third. Ryan Foy recorded a fifth-place finish in the pole vault after earning a mark at 4.60m (15-1). Mason Morris and Alex Marius were neck and neck in the triple jump with Morris coming away with a third-place finish at 12.75m (41-10) and Marius earning a mark of 12.20m (40-0.5). Hannah Hendrick finished the pole vault competition in fourth with a mark of 3.58m (11-9). Samantha Bates earned a fourth-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 5.10m (16-8.75) and a fifth-place finish in the triple jump with a mark of 11.31m (37-1.25).
Sully Mack had a successful outing in the circle with two third place finishes and a first-place finish. Mack recorded his first-place finish in the javelin throw after earning a mark of 52.12m (171-0) while his third-place finishes came in the discus throw (47.41m - 155-6) and the hammer throw (48.24m - 158-3). For the women, Sawvell also earned a first-place shot put finish with a mark of 14.60m (47-11) and another second place finish in the discus throw with a mark of 42.78m (140'-4). Maddi Fidler also found success this weekend recording a second-place finish in the javelin throw with a mark of 30.64m (100-6) and a fourth-place finish in the hammer throw with a mark of 48.82m (160-2).
The Yellow Jackets will be competing in the RMAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships April 30-May 2 in Pueblo, Colo.
King has walk-off hit and USF Baseball explodes for 13 runs in game two in sweep over Upper Iowa, 4-3, 13-0
Connor King hits walk-off for Sioux Falls
With a walk-off hit by Connor King in the opener and an explosion for 13 runs in the second game, the University of Sioux Falls baseball team (15-15, 11-15 NSIC) ran its winning streak to three games with a sweep of Upper Iowa (12-18, 10-14 NSIC, 4-3 and 13-9 wins on Saturday at Sioux Falls Stadium.
With the wins, USF moved to .500 on the season at 15-15 and 11-15 and ninth place in the NSIC. USF won game one, 4-3, in walk-off style as King, a Rapid City native, delivered the game-winning hit and Keenahn Coyle threw a complete game. In game two, Tyler Blackburn and Noah Buss had three hits and Tyler Cate had four to lead the offense as the Cougars won, 13-9.
BHSU softball drops two close games in Durango
Black Hills State softball dropped its doubleheader to Fort Lewis on Saturday, falling 3-2 and 4-2.
The Yellow Jackets move to 3-28 on the season, both overall and in the RMAC.
The Yellow Jackets return to the field on Sunday to play the Skyhawks twice more, playing at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.