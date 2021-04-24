BHSU's Fuller breaks 200 record at pre-conference

Senior Vanessa Clark recorded a second-place finish in the 100 hurdles after finishing with a time of 15.91. Sophie Curtis finished not far behind Clark in fourth place with a time of 16.36. Clark also recorded a fourth-place finish in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:06.72. The Yellow Jackets top finisher in the 400 hurdles was Zoe Langseth who finished the race with a time of 1:05.20 in second place.

Taylor Lundquist finished the 800 with a time of 2:16.68 earning a second-place finish. Not far behind Lundquist was Erica Dykstra who finished in third place with a time of 2:17.51. In the 1500m run Ruby Lindquist crossed the finish line first with a time of 4:40.77 with Xiomara Robinson coming in second with a time of 4:43.27.

Drazen Moratzka finished the high jump competition with a mark of 1.97m (6- 5.") earning third. Ryan Foy recorded a fifth-place finish in the pole vault after earning a mark at 4.60m (15-1). Mason Morris and Alex Marius were neck and neck in the triple jump with Morris coming away with a third-place finish at 12.75m (41-10) and Marius earning a mark of 12.20m (40-0.5). Hannah Hendrick finished the pole vault competition in fourth with a mark of 3.58m (11-9). Samantha Bates earned a fourth-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 5.10m (16-8.75) and a fifth-place finish in the triple jump with a mark of 11.31m (37-1.25).