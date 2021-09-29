BHSU's Lindquist, Osowski earn weekly RMAC honors

Black Hills State's Keith Osowski and Ruby Lindquist earned RMAC Cross Country Runner of the week honors as announced by the league office Wednesday afternoon.

Osowski was the top RMAC finisher at the Roy Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota last Friday morning. Osowski earned a sixth-place finish among 374 competitors after completing his race with a time of 25 minutes, 52.0 seconds. Keith led the Yellow Jackets to a sixth-place finish among 27 teams in the men's division.

Lindquist was the top RMAC finisher at the Roy Griak Invitational, placing sixth among 327 athletes competing in the women's race after finishing the race with a time of 22:43.3. She led the Yellow Jackets to an eighth-place finish among 27 teams.

The Yellow Jackets have a week off before they head to the Yellowjacket Open in Billings, Montana, Friday Oct. 8.

STM girls tennis topples Rapid City Central

The St. Thomas More girls’ tennis team rolled to an 8-1 win over Rapid City Central Tuesday at Parkview Tennis Courts.

The Cavaliers won five of six singles matches and all three doubles matches.