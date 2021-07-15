BHSU's Osowski, Robinson camed CoSIDA Academic All-District

Black Hills State junior Keith Osowski and sophomore Xiomara Robinson were named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 6 Track & Field/Cross Country Team Thursday morning.

Osowski, the Kodiak, Alaska native, has accumulated a 3.86 GPA in chemistry. Additionally, he was named Second Team All-RMAC in the 1,500-meter run during the outdoor season, and RMAC Honor Roll in both indoor and outdoor.

During the cross country season, he placed first at the Gage McSpadden Memorial with a time of 26 minutes, 42.58 seconds, and later placed 44th at the RMAC Cross Country Championships with a time of 26:21.6.

In track season, he finished fifth in the DMR, and ninth in the mile at the RMAC indoor championships. At the outdoor conference championships, he placed sixth in the 1500m, seventh in the steeplechase, and 10th in the 4x400m relay, while provisionally qualifying in the 1500 (3:46.00) and steeplechase (8:55.30).

Robinson, from Sheridan Wyo., is a biology major with a 3.73 GPA. This season she broke school records in the 3k (9:53.01), DMR (11:54.43) and 1,500 (4:31.43). She was also named to each the Indoor and Outdoor RMAC Academic Honor Roll.