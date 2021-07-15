 Skip to main content
LOCAL ROUNDUP

BHSU's Osowski, Robinson camed CoSIDA Academic All-District

Black Hills State junior Keith Osowski and sophomore Xiomara Robinson were named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 6 Track & Field/Cross Country Team Thursday morning.

Osowski, the Kodiak, Alaska native, has accumulated a 3.86 GPA in chemistry. Additionally, he was named Second Team All-RMAC in the 1,500-meter run during the outdoor season, and RMAC Honor Roll in both indoor and outdoor.

During the cross country season, he placed first at the Gage McSpadden Memorial with a time of 26 minutes, 42.58 seconds, and later placed 44th at the RMAC Cross Country Championships with a time of 26:21.6.

In track season, he finished fifth in the DMR, and ninth in the mile at the RMAC indoor championships. At the outdoor conference championships, he placed sixth in the 1500m, seventh in the steeplechase, and 10th in the 4x400m relay, while provisionally qualifying in the 1500 (3:46.00) and steeplechase (8:55.30).

Robinson, from Sheridan Wyo., is a biology major with a 3.73 GPA. This season she broke school records in the 3k (9:53.01), DMR (11:54.43) and 1,500 (4:31.43). She was also named to each the Indoor and Outdoor RMAC Academic Honor Roll.

In cross country season, she placed first at the Gage McSpadden Memorial with a time of 23:51.64 and then 14th at the RMAC Cross Country Championships with a time of 22:28.3.

During track, she ran provisional marks in the indoor season in each the mile, 5k, 3k and DMR. She would go on to compete at NCAA Indoor Nationals, running a career-best 4:55.66 in the mile, and also ran in the DMR.

Osowski and Robinson will each advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team (if applicable) Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late May.

Sasquatch hold off Tommyknockers

The Spearfish Sasquatch scored three runs in the top of the first inning and held off the Mining City Tommyknockers 4-3 Thursday night in Expedition League baseball action in Butte, Mont.

Ryan Bachman led Spearfish with two hits, while Theo Hardy, Charles McAdoo and Matt Crossley all had one RBI. McAdoo hadd a solo home run in the fifth inning.

Riley Moran relieved starting pitcher Dante Schmid and got the win, scattering six hits and three runs in five innings. Zachary Kriethe picked up the save with a scoreless ninth inning, striking out the side.

Spearfish moved to 8-6 in the second half and 29-15 overall. The two teams will meet in Spearfish for a three-game series beginning Friday at 6:35 p.m.

