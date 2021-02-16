BHSU's Rhoades named RMAC Defensive Player of the Week

For more information about sign-ups, the field clean up, the new tournament or to apply for the Concessions Manager position, see the BFYB Facebook page or contact Jason LaFayette at (605) 641-4168.

Expedition League tio expand to Grand Forks

SIOUX FALLS – The Expedition League, with 12 teams in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Manitoba, Canada, announced Tuesday an expansion team in Grand Forks, North Dakota, which will begin play in the 2022 season. The team will play at Kraft Field in Grand Forks.

The Expedition League is a summer collegiate wood bat baseball league.

Expedition League teams play a 64-game season with the 2021 season beginning on May 25 through Aug. 7 with one week of playoffs after the regular season to crown the League champion. The 2021 All-Star Extravaganza will be July 19-20 at Mike Lansing Field in Casper, WYO., home of the Casper Horseheads.