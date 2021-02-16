BHSU's Rhoades named RMAC Defensive Player of the Week

Black Hills State volleyball's Haedyn Rhoades was named the RMAC Defensive Player of the Week this week.
Rhoades led the Yellow Jackets in digs this weekend in their two matchups against the Chadron State Eagles with 29 in the first game and 35 in the team's second game. Rhoades also tallied four aces in play this weekend with seven assists.
Throughout the weekend Rhoades was able to record her season high aces and digs in the Yellow Jackets second matchup against Chadron.
Belle Fourche Youth Baseball announces sign-ups and event information
Belle Fourche Youth Baseball will hold Little League sign-ups on Monday, March 1, Tuesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 4 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Belle Fourche Rec Center. Little League is for participants ages 4-14.
Players ages 15-18 who would like to sign-up for American Legion may get sign-ups forms at the Little League sign-ups, as well.
April 17 and 18 have been scheduled for field clean-up.
A new event this year will be the BFYB 1st Annual Center of the Nation Baseball Tournament. This tournament will be open to those playing in Minors, Majors and Juniors. It will take place on Memorial Day weekend.
BFYB is also looking for a new volunteer Concessions Manager.
For more information about sign-ups, the field clean up, the new tournament or to apply for the Concessions Manager position, see the BFYB Facebook page or contact Jason LaFayette at (605) 641-4168.
Expedition League tio expand to Grand Forks
SIOUX FALLS – The Expedition League, with 12 teams in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Manitoba, Canada, announced Tuesday an expansion team in Grand Forks, North Dakota, which will begin play in the 2022 season. The team will play at Kraft Field in Grand Forks.
The Expedition League is a summer collegiate wood bat baseball league.
Expedition League teams play a 64-game season with the 2021 season beginning on May 25 through Aug. 7 with one week of playoffs after the regular season to crown the League champion. The 2021 All-Star Extravaganza will be July 19-20 at Mike Lansing Field in Casper, WYO., home of the Casper Horseheads.
“We are elated to add an Expedition League team in Grand Forks”, said Steve Wagner, Expedition League President. “Grand Forks is the third largest city in North Dakota with an MSA population of over 100,000. It boasts a strong, entrepreneurial business climate and offers an outstanding quality of life for its residents. Grand Forks is an ideal community for an Expedition League team and we’re excited to bring the Expedition League’s incredible brand of baseball and FUN to the wonderful people who call Grand Forks and the surrounding communities home. Kraft Field is an outstanding ballpark and a great venue for Expedition League baseball. We anticipate some incredible ballpark enhancements that will make the fan experience at Kraft Field even better.”
“Grand Forks is thrilled to soon be the host location for the premier Expedition League”, commented Grand Forks Park District Executive Director Bill Palmiscno. “With the potential of hosting 32 regular season baseball games and three exhibition baseball games at Kraft Field Memorial Stadium, our community and the surrounding area baseball fans will now have the opportunity to experience high-quality, pre-major league baseball players right here in Grand Forks.” Palmiscno continued by stating, “the Expedition League’s top caliber baseball skills, combined with the affordable, entertaining experience they provide, will not only add to our local summertime experience, but it will also add a significant economic impact to our community.”