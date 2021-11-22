 Skip to main content
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

BHSU's Robinson earns All-American status at Cross Country National Championships

Black Hills State cross country's Xiomara Robinson competed in the NCAA Division II Cross Country National Championships in Saint Leo, Florida early Saturday Morning.

Robinson ran the 6-kilometer course in 21:13.5, which earned her 22nd out of 250 DII student-athletes.

Robinson's 22nd place finish earned her All-American status.

"I am so proud of Xio," said BHSU head cross country coach Brian Medigovich. "Xio ran a great race and fought the entire way through a difficult course."

Robinson earned her career best 6K time at the NCAA DII South Central Region Cross Country Championships in Lubbock, Texas where she completed the course in 21:03.9, which helped her earn a bid to the NCAA DII National Championship race.

This was Robinson's second outing at an NCAA DII National Championship cross country meet, with her first outing coming her freshman year, 2018, where she earned a 138th place finish among racers competing with the Black Hills State women's cross country team. That year, both Yellow Jacket cross country teams earned team bids to the National Championship.

