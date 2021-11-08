BHSU's Robinson earns bid to NCAA Cross Country Championship

Black Hills State women's cross country had one runner reach the NCAA Division II Women's Cross Country Championship.

Xiomara Robinson was named as an individual qualifier, announced by the NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Committee Monday afternoon.

Robinson qualified for the DII Championship after competing in the NCAA South Central Region Championships in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday.

Robinson earned a career-best 6-kilometer performance with a time of 21:03.9, placing 11th in the field of runners from the South Central Region.

Robinson, a junior from Sheridan, Wyoming, is joined by Westminster College's Saydi Anderson as the two individual runners selected from the South Central Region.

The championship will be held Nov. 20 at The Abbey Course in Saint Leo, Flordia.

in Saint Leo, Florida at The Abbey Course. Saint Leo University and Tampa Bay Sports Commission will serve as hosts. The women's race will begin at 6:30 a.m. Mountain Time.

