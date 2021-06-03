BHSU's Sawvell earns All-America status twice

Still, she wasn't completely satisfied as her shot put outdoors was behind her indoor efforts.

Until last week.

There is something about the national stage that has Sawvell rising to the occasion.

"In indoors I hit 15 meters and in all of the outdoor season I couldn't hit 15 until the nationals, and I was able to hit 15.53," she said. "It was just the big stage, more pressure and more excitement."

Getting the event off to a good start was important, as coming in last in the qualification meant she had to throw in the first flight and then wait.

Her best throw gave her confidence, although she knew it could all go for naught if others stepped up in the second flight.

"My first one didn't go well, right under 15," she said. "My second one, I was like, 'Well, I might as well give it my all.' It ended up working well for me. I wanted to be first in my flight, so if someone in the second flight didn't do well, I could sneak into the finals. I was able to hit a big one."

When the second flight was done, Sawvell still wasn't sure as she wasn't able to hear all of the marks. She didn't have to worry, as she stood second going into the finals.