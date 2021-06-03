BHSU's Sawvell earns All-America status twice

Black Hills State University sophomore Kyla Sawvell knew she had it in her despite the fact that she was the final athlete picked for the shot put at the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships last week in Allendale, Mich.
She was right as she surprised the field and finished second in the national competition last Saturday. She was also seventh in the hammer to leave the meet as a double All-American in the outdoor championships.
"For shot put I was lucky to get in. I was the last person that they took, so I really had to work hard on that," said the Wall native. "I had some big throws in practice, so I was hoping it would show up at the big meet. I happened to have a big throw with a new PR (personal record). That was good for me."
Sawvell's best toss — on her second attempt — was 15.53 meters or 50-feet, 11½ inches.
"When I threw my big throw in the first flight, everyone was like, 'Wow,'" Sawvell said. "Even my practice ones were getting out pretty far. Everyone was shocked that I threw that far. Me and my coach (Chris Fields) knew I had it in me."
After no outdoors season in 2020 because of COVID, Sawvell had a strong indoor season in 2020-2021, winning both the shot put and weight throw at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships. She earned first team All-America status in the indoor nationals. Outdoors, she won the shot and hammer at the RMAC Outdoor championships to be named Female Field Athlete of the Year.
Still, she wasn't completely satisfied as her shot put outdoors was behind her indoor efforts.
Until last week.
There is something about the national stage that has Sawvell rising to the occasion.
"In indoors I hit 15 meters and in all of the outdoor season I couldn't hit 15 until the nationals, and I was able to hit 15.53," she said. "It was just the big stage, more pressure and more excitement."
Getting the event off to a good start was important, as coming in last in the qualification meant she had to throw in the first flight and then wait.
Her best throw gave her confidence, although she knew it could all go for naught if others stepped up in the second flight.
"My first one didn't go well, right under 15," she said. "My second one, I was like, 'Well, I might as well give it my all.' It ended up working well for me. I wanted to be first in my flight, so if someone in the second flight didn't do well, I could sneak into the finals. I was able to hit a big one."
When the second flight was done, Sawvell still wasn't sure as she wasn't able to hear all of the marks. She didn't have to worry, as she stood second going into the finals.
"I was sitting there waiting and warming back up. They called out the finals and I was sitting second. I was surprised," she said. "It is really nice with people that all throw the same as you. It is more competition and it pushed you to do your best as well."
She threw in the 15s in finals and held her position. Basically, it turned out to be a battle for second as Zada Swoopes of West Texas A&M ran away from the field with a 17.48, which was an NCAA meet record.
"We were all excited for her, cheering her on," she said. "On her last throw they said she scratched. We said 'No, that's not right.' They ended up watching the throw on film and said it was a clean throw. We were all cheering, and it was exciting to see her to throw that far.”
Sawvell went into the hammer throw Friday as the seventh seed and finished seventh at 56.72 meters or 186-1 feet.
She said it wasn't a great day for the hammer, as it was windy and cold. Still, she did what she needed to do to earn All-America status.
"In the hammer, you can be either really good or really bad, depending on the day you are having," she said.
All-in-all, Sawvell said both events were competitive, which is right down her alley.
"There were a lot of people who didn't make finals who should have been in the top nine," she said.
After missing the outdoor season last year, Sawvell was excited to compete this year since it had been so long since she had been outside.
It took her a while, but she said she finally got used to some of the events outside, like the hammer.
"It was like starting over for this year. It ended up pretty good," she said. "Our goals for the meet were to go out with a bang because it was the last year our coach was coaching us. We decided to make it a good meet and finish well."
Now a three-time All-American, Sawvell is planning to go one more year at Black Hills State before pursuing a Division I opportunity.
"I'm still trying to chase some school records," she said. "Then I might try to go to a Division I school to see how that is."