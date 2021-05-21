BHSU's Sawvell earns NCAA bid

Black Hills State sophomore Kyla Sawvell has earned a berth to compete in the NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Allendale, Michigan, May 27-29.

Sawvell provisionally qualified in three events this season and earned a place to compete at outdoor nationals in both the women's hammer throw and the women's shot put.

Sawvell will compete in the hammer throw Thursday at 3:10 p.m., and the shot put on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Earlier this season Sawvell earned Athlete of the Meet at the RMAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship before being named outdoor track and field Women's Field Athlete of the Year by the RMAC.

SDSU baseball walks off Oral Roberts

South Dakota State broke a four-game losing streak in a 4-3 win over Oral Roberts Friday afternoon at Erv Huether Field.

After inclement weather in the Brookings area delayed the game one hour and 45 minutes, Oral Roberts jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning on a bases-clearing double.

The Jacks evened the score on one swing as Landon Badger's sixth home run of the season, a three-run shot to center field, tied the game at 3-all.