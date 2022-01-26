BHSU's Sawvell earns second straight RMAC Field Athlete of the Week honor

For the second time this season and the second week in a row, Black Hills State track and field's Kyla Sawvell has been named the RMAC Women's Track and Field Athlete of the Week after her standout performance at the Dave Little Alumni Mile last weekend.

Sawvell, a Wall native, opened the meet Friday afternoon winning the women's weight throw with a personal best mark of 19.12m (62' 8.75"), which improved her standings nationally from 11th place to sixth.

On Saturday, Sawvell got back to work competing in the women's shot put competition. She won the event with a throw of 14.34m (47' 0.75").

Sawvell is currently provisionally qualified in both the women's weight throw and the shot put, being ranked 11th and sixth nationally, respectively.

This is Kyla's second Field Athlete of the Week honor in the 2021-22 season after winning last week as well. Sawvell was named First Team All-American in the shot put at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships in 2021 and was named First Team All-American in both the hammer throw and the shot put in the NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field Championships in 2021.

