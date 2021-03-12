BHSU's Sawvell finishes third in shot put nationals

Black Hills State University junior Kyla Sawvell finished an impressive third in the shot put Friday at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and field championships Friday at Birmingham, Ala.
With her finish, Sawvell earned All-America status. She finished with a best throw15.04 meters (49-4 1.4, which came on her fifth throw. Her previous throws were 14.18, 14.4, 14.52 and 13.81.
Zada Swoopes of West Texas A&M won the event with a best toss of 17.48 meters (57-4 1.4), while Ashlan Burton of Central Missouri was second at 15.80 (51-10).
A Wall High School graduate, Sawvell finished 11th in the weight throw on Thursday.
Also for BHSU on Friday, junior Xiomara Robinson placed 11th in the mile run with a time of 4 minutes, 55.66 seconds. Stephanie Cotter of Adams State won the race in 4:51.59.
The Black Hills State women's distance medley relay team of Ruby Lundquist, Mikayla Tracy, Taylor Lundquist and Robinson placed sixth in 6:49.62. Grand Valley State won the race in 6:34.27.
South Dakota Mines senior Erica Keeble finished in sixth place in the pole vault, also earning All-America status.
Keeble, who went into the competition ranked fourth in the country at 13 feet, 7 ¼ inches, had a best vault Friday of 4.05 meters, or 13 feet, 3 ½ inches, earning three team points. Keeble actually had the second best vault, tied with four other competitors, but placed sixth overall because of the most misses. She missed three times at 13-7 ¼
Ellianne Kimes of Grand Valley state won the competition at 4.15 (13-7¼). She missed three times at 14-0.
Chadron State sophomore Naishaun Jernigan placed eighth in the men’s long jump by going 7.27 meters, or 23-10 ¼.
The long jump winner was Kizan David of Lincoln University in Missouri of 25-1 ¾.
St. Thomas More graduate Luke Julian of Colorado Mines will compete in the mile run finals Saturday. On Friday Julian ran a 4:06.88, second in the second heat and the fifth best time overall. Ryan Riddle of Missouri Southern has the top qualifying time of 4:05.64
BHSU softball falls twice to Adams State
The Black Hills State softball teams lost both ends of its doubleheader against Adams State Friday afternoon in Alamosa, Colo., falling 8-5 and 5-4.
The Yellow Jackets fell to 2-10, both overall and in the conference.
Crystal Amaral tossed 6 ⅓ strong innings of work in game two, allowing four earned and striking out five. At the plate, she went 4-7 with two RBI and a run scored over the two games.
Bell Luebken went 4-7 on the day with a home run and a double, driving in two and scoring three times.
Baileigh Hubbard went 2-4 with an RBI in game one, and Halie Litwin went 1-3 with a walk and two runs scored in game two.
The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to host Colorado Christian next weekend with doubleheaders on March 20-21.
BHSU soccer matches canceled
Black Hills State women's soccer and MSU Billings have canceled their pair of weekend matches.
The games had been previously been scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, but will no longer be played.
The Yellow Jackets will travel to Lakewood, Colo. to take on Colorado Christian on Friday at 3 p.m.