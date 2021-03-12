BHSU's Sawvell finishes third in shot put nationals

Ellianne Kimes of Grand Valley state won the competition at 4.15 (13-7¼). She missed three times at 14-0.

Chadron State sophomore Naishaun Jernigan placed eighth in the men’s long jump by going 7.27 meters, or 23-10 ¼.

The long jump winner was Kizan David of Lincoln University in Missouri of 25-1 ¾.

St. Thomas More graduate Luke Julian of Colorado Mines will compete in the mile run finals Saturday. On Friday Julian ran a 4:06.88, second in the second heat and the fifth best time overall. Ryan Riddle of Missouri Southern has the top qualifying time of 4:05.64

BHSU softball falls twice to Adams State

The Black Hills State softball teams lost both ends of its doubleheader against Adams State Friday afternoon in Alamosa, Colo., falling 8-5 and 5-4.

The Yellow Jackets fell to 2-10, both overall and in the conference.

Crystal Amaral tossed 6 ⅓ strong innings of work in game two, allowing four earned and striking out five. At the plate, she went 4-7 with two RBI and a run scored over the two games.

Bell Luebken went 4-7 on the day with a home run and a double, driving in two and scoring three times.