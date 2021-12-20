BHSU's Scott earns 3rd straight RMAC Player of the Week award

Black Hills State men's basketball junior Joel Scott was named RMAC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday for the third straight time.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward lead BHSU to two wins over the weekend to put the Yellow Jackets at 6-0 in conference entering the holiday break.

Scott totaled 63 points and 20 rebounds on the weekend, going 21-of-27 from the field for a .778 shooting percentage. On Saturday, Scott recorded his eighth double-double of the season in the team's 91-69 win over New Mexico Highlands as he finished with 38 points and 15 rebounds. Then on Sunday, he totaled 25 points and five rebounds in the team's 92-77 victory over UC Colorado Springs.

Defensively, he collected 18 boards, two steals and three blocked shots, and helped the Yellow Jackets hold two strong offensive teams to well-below their scoring averages.

Saturday night he totaled 13 defensive rebounds, three blocks and a steal to hold NMHU, which averaged 90.4 points per game entering the weekend, to 69 points.

On Sunday he tallied five defensive rebounds and a steal, holding UCCS to 77 points, while it was averaging 87.7 per game previously.

This is Scott's fourth Player of the Week honor of the season. He was named 2020-21 First Team All-RMAC and NABC First Team All-District following last season and took home the RMAC Freshman of the Year award for the 2019-20 season.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0