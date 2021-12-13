 Skip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

BHSU's Scott, Mines' Mortensen earn RMAC weekly awards

Scott-Mortensen

Left: Black Hills State's Joel Scott lays in a shot against Fort Lewis College on Dec. 4 at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish. Right: Kolten Mortensen (24) attempts a 3-pointer in a Feb. 13 game at the King Center.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal Staff

South Dakota Mines junior forward Kolten Mortensen was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Mortensen was a big factor in the Hardrockers wire-to-wire victory over Adams State on Saturday evening, recording three blocks and nine defensive rebounds. Mortensen recorded a double-double in the contest with 12 total rebounds to go along with 10 points.  

On the season, Mortensen is averaging 15.2 points per game along with 8.2 rebounds.  

Black Hills State junior Joel Scott was named RMAC Offensive Player of the Week Monday afternoon.

Scott had another strong showing this weekend, helping lead BHSU to another two wins to put them at 4-0 in conference play.

His weekend included a game-high 27-point, 14-rebound night in the team's 75-73 victory over Colorado Mesa. The next night, Scott was contained by Westminster, but he still managed his seventh double-double of the season with 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Scott is one of the top scorers in the RMAC, ranking second in points per game this season, averaging 22.6. He also ranks second in rebounds with 100 this year and 11.1 per game.

This is Scott's second straight player of the week honor, and his third this season. He was named 2020-21 First Team All-RMAC and NABC First Team All-District following last season and took home the RMAC Freshman of the Year award for the 2019-20 season.

