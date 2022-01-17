BHSU's Scott wins 5th RMAC weekly honor

Black Hills State men's basketball junior Joel Scott was named Week 9 RMAC Defensive Player of the Week by the conference Monday afternoon.

Scott was one of three Yellow Jackets with a huge game on Friday, helping lead BHSU to a 98-92 win over Western Colorado to put them at 8-1 in conference play.

The leading defensive rebounder in all of Division II, averaging 9.31 per game this season, added to his total in Friday's win with 12 rebounds, eight of which were defensive boards, as well as a pair of blocks.

The 6-foot-7 forward also recorded his 11th double-double of the season along with 28 points in the game. Additionally, he is fifth in the nation in rebounds per game and ninth in total rebounds.

This is Scott's fifth Player of the Week honor but first defensive honor this season. He was named 2020-21 First Team All-RMAC and NABC First Team All-District following last season and took home the RMAC Freshman of the Year award for his 2019-20 season.

