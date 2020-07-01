BHSU's Tony Silva wins Wayne Barger Award

This award is presented to the head athletic trainer who demonstrates commitment to the ideals set forth by the RMAC and member institutions and acts ethically to assure proper health and safety for the student-athletes under their care. Each head athletic trainer submits one vote for this award and cannot vote for themselves.

"We are so excited to see Tony honored with the Wayne Barger Athletic Trainer of the Year award, as he is highly respected not only in our community but throughout the RMAC" said ABHSU ssistant Athletic Director/Senior Woman Administrator, Colleen Mischke. "Tony has been at the heart of BHSU athletics for 20-plus years. His commitment and dedication to our student-athletes is second to none. He puts in countless hours as an instructor and athletic trainer both on-campus and off and expects nothing in return. He is a mentor and counselor to students and staff alike and his patience and wisdom keeps us all centered. We are so grateful to have Tony as part of our Yellow Jacket family."