BHSU's Tony Silva wins Wayne Barger Award

Black Hills State University head athletic trainer Tony Silva has been named the 2019-20 Wayne Barger Athletic Trainer of the Year, as announced Wednesday morning by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).
This award is presented to the head athletic trainer who demonstrates commitment to the ideals set forth by the RMAC and member institutions and acts ethically to assure proper health and safety for the student-athletes under their care. Each head athletic trainer submits one vote for this award and cannot vote for themselves.
"We are so excited to see Tony honored with the Wayne Barger Athletic Trainer of the Year award, as he is highly respected not only in our community but throughout the RMAC" said ABHSU ssistant Athletic Director/Senior Woman Administrator, Colleen Mischke. "Tony has been at the heart of BHSU athletics for 20-plus years. His commitment and dedication to our student-athletes is second to none. He puts in countless hours as an instructor and athletic trainer both on-campus and off and expects nothing in return. He is a mentor and counselor to students and staff alike and his patience and wisdom keeps us all centered. We are so grateful to have Tony as part of our Yellow Jacket family."
The award was first established in 2017-18 and was named after former Fort Lewis College Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Sports Medicine, Wayne Barger.
Don Watt of Chadron State won the award for 2018-2029 and Barger won it is 2017-2018.
Augustana swimming earns academic honors
The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected the Augustana women's swimming team for Scholar All-American honors announced Tuesday. Augustana is one of 461 schools to receive the award for the Spring semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their Spring grade point averages and represent 17,982 student-athletes.
Augustana was one of seven NSIC teams to be named a 2020 Scholar All-America Team.
The Vikings had a successful year in the pool, becoming nationally ranked for the first time in program history. The NSIC Championships brought a fourth-place finish for the team as well as Swimmer of the Year accolades for Taylor Beagle of Lead and Freshman of the Year for Ruth Huffman. There were also two All-America Honors for Beagle in the 1,000 free and 1,650 free as well as Destini Oehlertz in the 100-free.
