BHSU's Ward earns RMAC volleyball offensive honors
Black Hills State junior Sierra Ward was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week Tuesday.
Ward led the Yellow Jackets to two victories last weekend against Fort Lewis and Westminster in Colorado. The Jackets first faced off against the Skyhawks in a battle that saw Ward lead the team in 14 kills and seven blocks.
Against Westminster, Ward again was a key player in shifting momentum for the Jackets after an 0-2 start. Ward recorded 15 kills and two blocks.
Christensen earns NDSU track and field honors
Jens Christensen, redshirt freshman at North Dakota State University, was named the NDSU Track and Field Athlete of the Week after clearing a personal best of 15-feet, 9¾ inches (4.82m) in the pole vault at the Dakota Quad last weekend in Fargo, N.D.
Christensen, a four-sport standout at St. Thomas More, cleared 15-5 (4.70m) in early December after nearly a year break in action, and was the pole vault champion at the Bison Cup Classic in January. The NDSU men's track & field team is ranked 18th nationally in NCAA Division 1.
Christensen was among the all-time Top 10 in South Dakota high school pole vault, clearing 15-1 as a senior in 2019. He was a two-time South Dakota state champion in the pole vault, and a three-time national JO track & field qualifier, placing 7th at the USATF Youth National Outdoor Championships.
SD Mines-MSU-Denver women's hoops postponed
The women’s basketball game between South Dakota Mines and MSU Denver, scheduled for Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. at Goodell Gymnasium, has been postponed due to COVID issues.
Mines is looking to reschedule the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup late in the season if both the ‘Rockers and Roadrunners can find a date that works for both programs. Check the Hardrocker women’s basketball schedule on the athletics website for more details.
The men’s basketball game between South Dakota Mines and MSU Denver is still on, but the starting time has been moved up to 6 p.m.
Friday, the Hardrocker volleyball team is still set to play host to Regis University in a 7 p.m. match and the basketball doubleheader on Saturday against Colorado Christian is scheduled to be played at 2 p.m. for the women and 4 p.m. for the men.
No fans will be admitted to the games this weekend, but all contests will be streamed on the Hardrocker Network by logging onto www.gorockers.com.
BHSU triathlon named 2020 Team Scholar All-American
Black Hills State women's triathlon has received the 2020 Team Scholar All-American award from the Collegiate Triathlon Coaches Association and USA Triathlon.
The Team Scholar All-American award recognizes teams who excel in the classroom by achieving a cumulative semester GPA of 3.2 or higher in each of the three NCAA divisions. The Fall 2020 award was calculated by taking the average GPA for all student athletes on a team's roster, regardless of competitions completed during that semester.
The NCAA named triathlon an Emerging Sport for Women in 2014, a designation that gives the sport a 10-year window to demonstrate sustainability at the NCAA level. Thirty-six colleges and universities across the country currently sponsor the sport at the varsity level.