BHSU's Ward earns RMAC volleyball offensive honors

SD Mines-MSU-Denver women's hoops postponed

The women’s basketball game between South Dakota Mines and MSU Denver, scheduled for Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. at Goodell Gymnasium, has been postponed due to COVID issues.

Mines is looking to reschedule the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup late in the season if both the ‘Rockers and Roadrunners can find a date that works for both programs. Check the Hardrocker women’s basketball schedule on the athletics website for more details.

The men’s basketball game between South Dakota Mines and MSU Denver is still on, but the starting time has been moved up to 6 p.m.

Friday, the Hardrocker volleyball team is still set to play host to Regis University in a 7 p.m. match and the basketball doubleheader on Saturday against Colorado Christian is scheduled to be played at 2 p.m. for the women and 4 p.m. for the men.

No fans will be admitted to the games this weekend, but all contests will be streamed on the Hardrocker Network by logging onto www.gorockers.com.

BHSU triathlon named 2020 Team Scholar All-American