BHSU's Ward, Mines' Koethe named All-Conference honorable mention

Black Hills State volleyball had three athletes named to the All-RMAC team as announced by the league office Wednesday morning.

Madison Hoopman, Haedyn Rhoades, and Sierra Ward were named All-RMAC Honorable Mention for their efforts on the court throughout the 2021 season.

Hoopman played and started in 99 sets for the Yellow Jackets this season while leading the team in kills, racking up 309 and earning a .211 hitting percentage. Hoopman also recorded 11 assists, four service aces, 180 digs, six solo blocks, 35 total blocks and 333.5 total points. Hoopman earned a career high 25 kills when facing off against South Dakota Mines September 28th. Madison was also named to the RMAC First Team All-Academic Team for her efforts in the classroom and on the court this season.

Rhoades played in 99 sets for the Yellow Jackets this season as the starting libero. Rhoades led the team in digs, recording 421 throughout the season. Haedyn was second in service aces this season, recording 27 aces on the year. Rhoades recorded five kills throughout the season, 63 assists, and was credited for 32 points on the season. Haedyn was also named to the RMAC First Team All-Academic Team for her efforts in the classroom and on the court this season.

Ward played in 95 sets for the Yellow Jackets this season and was second in kills for the team, tallying 214 kills and a .238 hitting percentage. Ward was third in blocks for BHSU, recording 51 blocks this season. In her senior year, Ward was credited for 241 points for the Yellow Jackets. Sierra was also named to the RMAC Honor Roll for her efforts in the classroom.

Mines' Koethe earns honorable mention

On Wednesday morning the RMAC selected its’ All-Conference volleyball team for the 2021 season.

Jacey Koethe was recognized by earning honorable mention.

Koethe, a middle hitter from West Des Moines, Iowa, had a strong season and came on strong the last three weeks of the season. Overall, she hit .258 and had 214 kills, adding 77 blocks, both leading the team. Over the last three weeks of the season, however, she hit .304 with 65 kills, including matches against Adams State and UCCS where she hit .391, and a staggering .647.

“She has been a leader for us on the floor, and we can always rely on her to earn us points,” said Mines head coach Torvi Prochazka. “An honorable mention All-Conference nod is well deserved for Jacey and her performance this season.”

BHSU's Scott wins RMAC Offensive Player of the Week

Black Hills State men's basketball junior Joel Scott was named Week 1 RMAC Offensive Player of the Week Wednesday afternoon.

Scott was dominant in BHSU's first weekend of the season, recording double-doubles in each of the team's first two games. He totaled 15 points and 11 rebounds Saturday vs. Arkansas Fort Smith, and then a big 29-point, 17- rebound game against Oklahoma Christian on Sunday to help the Yellow Jackets get off to a 2-0 start.

Scott opens the year shooting at a 79.2% rate from the field, and also added four assists, four blocked shots and three steals over the weekend.

Scott was named 2020-21 First Team All-RMAC and NABC First Team All-District following last season, and took home the RMAC Freshman of the Year award for the 2019-20 season.

