BHSU's Wientjes, Mines' Mortensen earn RMAC honors

Black Hills State University senior Racquel Wientjes was named the RMAC's Women's Basketball Offensive Player of the Week Monday after an outstanding offensive outing Sunday night against Regis University.

"She's just playing the game she loves and having fun doing it," said head coach Mark Nore. "It was a great team win!"

Going into Monday night's game, Wientjes was the RMAC's leading scorer with a total of 149 points (24.8 points per game) so far this season and scored a season-high 32 points in Sunday's win over Regis. Wientjes sank 10 field goals, four of which were from beyond the arc in the contest. Along with the 32 points she recorded, Wientjes also recorded two rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and two steals to help BHSU secure the victory.

South Dakota Mines junior Kolten Mortensen has been named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week announced by the league office Monday.

“Kolten has been a very good addition to our program and has had some big shoes to fill,” said Hardrocker men’s basketball head coach Eric Glenn. “He has stepped up from the very beginning and has handled the challenge with great maturity and poise.”