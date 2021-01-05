BHSU's Wientjes, Mines' Mortenson earn RMAC honors

Black Hills State University senior Racquel Wientjes was named the RMAC's Women's Basketball Offensive Player of the Week Monday after an outstanding offensive outing Sunday night against Regis University.
"She's just playing the game she loves and having fun doing it," said head coach Mark Nore. "It was a great team win!"
Going into Monday night's game, Wientjes was the RMAC's leading scorer with a total of 149 points (24.8 points per game) so far this season and scored a season-high 32 points in Sunday's win over Regis. Wientjes sank 10 field goals, four of which were from beyond the arc in the contest. Along with the 32 points she recorded, Wientjes also recorded two rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and two steals to help BHSU secure the victory.
South Dakota Mines junior Kolten Mortensen has been named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week announced by the league office Monday.
“Kolten has been a very good addition to our program and has had some big shoes to fill,” said Hardrocker men’s basketball head coach Eric Glenn. “He has stepped up from the very beginning and has handled the challenge with great maturity and poise.”
Mortensen, a 6-foot-7-inch forward from Santaquin, Utah, earned his second double-double of the season after the Hardrockers earned an overtime victory over Fort Lewis College, 84-79, Sunday afternoon in Durango, Colorado. The junior forward tallied 10 rebounds (three offensive, seven defensive) and collected 13 points in the game, which put the ‘Rockers back to .500 with a 3-3 overall record. He also earned three steals and two assists in the winning effort.
“He has already proven to be a player that can go out and get a double-double on any given night. As he continues to learn our system and gain more experience — he will continue to improve,” Glenn added.
BHSU men add pair of makeup games
Black Hills State men's basketball has added a pair of away makeup games to its schedule with UC Colorado Springs and Western Colorado.
The Yellow Jackets will now play at UC Colorado Springs Monday at 5 p.m. to make up the cancellation of their Dec. 19 meeting.
BHSU has also added a Monday, Feb. 8 game at Western Colorado, scheduled for a 5:30 tip. This game had been previously been scheduled for Dec. 4.