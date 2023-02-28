The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Tuesday federal disaster assistance has been approved for South Dakota counties for December's winter storms.

Bennett, Brookings, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Jackson, Jones, Kingsbury, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Potter, Roberts, Stanley, Todd and Tripp Counties are covered. The public assistance federal funding will be made available to state, local and tribal governments and some nonprofits on a cost-sharing basis to help repair damaged facilities and establish emergency protective measures.

FEMA also granted hazard mitigation measures funding statewide.

Much of South Dakota ground to a halt mid-December as Winter Storm Diaz slammed across the Midwest, bringing heavy snow and high winds that created massive drifts blocking highways and trapping people in their homes. A second storm moved through the week after, adding insult to injury for many areas of the state.

The Biden administration approved similar funding for the Oglala Sioux and Rosebud Tribes last week. Six deaths occurred on the Rosebud Reservation as a result of the weather. South Dakota's congressional delegation penned a letter to Biden in mid-January, backing up the tribe's requests for federal aid.