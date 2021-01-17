Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office

President-elect Joe Biden is planning to cancel the permit for the $9 billion Keystone XL pipeline project as one of his first acts in office, and perhaps as soon as his first day, according to a source familiar with his thinking.

President Donald Trump, a Republican, had made building the pipeline a central promise of his presidential campaign. Biden, who will be inaugurated on Wednesday, was vice president in the Obama administration when it rejected the project as contrary to its efforts to combat climate change.

The words “Rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit” appear on a list of executive actions likely scheduled for the first day of Biden’s presidency, according to an earlier report by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. (CBC).

Biden, a Democrat, had earlier vowed to scrap the oil pipeline’s presidential permit if he became president.

Canada’s ambassador to the United States said she would continue to promote a project that she said fit with both countries’ environmental plans.

“There is no better partner for the U.S. on climate action than Canada as we work together for green transition,” Ambassador Kirsten Hillman said in a statement.