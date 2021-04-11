Big 1st inning propels Sturgis to 15-3 win over Stevens in 5 innings

The Sturgis baseball team was one out away from a scoreless first inning at the plate.
A zero on the board in the opening frame probably wouldn’t have been too crucial, but instead the Scoopers got their bats going, helped along by walks and hit-by-pitches to rally for six runs and take an immediate stronghold on Rapid City Stevens on their way to a 15-3 win in just five innings Sunday at McKeague Field.
After his squad took a 20-8 to Brookings earlier in the day, Sturis head coach Dominic Bradford was happy with the way they rebounded.
“We have the ability to hit around when our guys are focused,” Bradford said. “Our big thing coming into the second game was, we had to stay focused throughout the whole game and finish the game. I was pretty proud of the way they played the second game today.”
Kaden Olson earned a game-high three RBI on 2-for-4 hitting with two runs for the Scoopers (4-3), while Kain Peters went 2-for-2 with two RBI and Kelton Olson and Dustin Alan added two runs apiece. Ten of Sturgis’ 11 batters scored at least one run.
Gavin Skinner, Colton Nesland and Haiden Studer picked up the only hits for the Raiders (2-8), while Matthew Moys, Gavan Williamson and Jesse Riemenschneider tallied their three runs.
“It was not too hard of pitching, so we were able to pick up speed, curveballs and we were able to execute the game and finish it off strong,” Kaden Olson said. “We were able to keep the bats going the whole game, and we did pretty well.”
David Anderson struck out seven batters and walked seven on 103 pitches on the mound for Sturgis, giving up all three of Stevens’ runs and being taken out of the game with two outs remaining to earn the win.
“I’m really proud of David. We need him to be a big arm for us moving forward. Last summer he threw a lot for us,” Bradford said. “He’s one of those kids who we’re really working with to be more consistent. Today he was more consistent than he has been, so it was a good outing for him.”
Owen Cass got the big first inning going with an infield single to bring home Kaden Olson, who stole second base earlier in the frame and had made his way to third. A bad throw to first to pick off Cass sent Inhofer home, and following a walk by Peters and a hit-by-pitch by Thor Sundstrom, Kelton Olson took a walk to load the bases.
Dustin Alan was then plunked to drive in a run before the lineup turned over and leadoff batter RJ Andrezejewski smacked an infield RBI-single and Kaden Olson was walked to drive in another run to help make it 6-0 by the end of the top of the first.
The Scoopers struck again in the third, as Kaden Olson tried to take second after a single with Andrezejewski at third. The throw from the plate (Olson was safe) prompted Andrezejewski to try for home, which he safely slid into. With the bases cleared later in the frame, on two outs, Anderson doubled to right field and Cass followed with an infield single before they were both driven in by a single from Peters to make it 5-0.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Raiders got on the board when Moyes reached first on a sacrifice bunt to advance Skinner, whose double gave his team their first hit of the ballgame, but Skinner was tagged out. Moyes then stole second without a throw, was advanced to third on Williamson’s SAC-bunt and then scored on a passed ball.
Sturgis then picked up a five-spot in the fourth inning off three hits and a pair of errors. Inhofer made it to third on an error to score two runs, and Anderson reached second on the next at-bat to drive in another. Anderson, who also finished with three hits in addition to his mound duties, was then batted in off a single to right-center by Peters.
After Stevens added a second run in the bottom half of the fourth, Sturgis notched its final run in the top of the fifth when Alan tagged up from third on a sacrifice fly from Kaden Olson to right field and made it in without a slide.
Anderson opened the bottom of the fifth by walking Williamson, then made a stumbling throw to first on a short grounder to get the punchout before walking Joe Jill and getting replaced by Connor Cruickshank. Riemenschneider was called out on a SAC-bunt to drive in Williamson, and Studer also singled, but Cruickshank then earned a game-ending strikeout to give the Scoopers the mercy-rule victory.
“We were just seeing some good pitches in the zone, and were fortunate enough to fire them off the barrel,” Bradford said. “Earlier today against Brookings, early on we were seeing them off the barrel and then we started hitting them off the end of the bat and off the handle, so I was really happy with the adjustments we made this game. We were able to start barrelling off pitches and driving gaps so we could run bases.”