Big 1st inning propels Sturgis to 15-3 win over Stevens in 5 innings

“It was not too hard of pitching, so we were able to pick up speed, curveballs and we were able to execute the game and finish it off strong,” Kaden Olson said. “We were able to keep the bats going the whole game, and we did pretty well.”

David Anderson struck out seven batters and walked seven on 103 pitches on the mound for Sturgis, giving up all three of Stevens’ runs and being taken out of the game with two outs remaining to earn the win.

“I’m really proud of David. We need him to be a big arm for us moving forward. Last summer he threw a lot for us,” Bradford said. “He’s one of those kids who we’re really working with to be more consistent. Today he was more consistent than he has been, so it was a good outing for him.”

Owen Cass got the big first inning going with an infield single to bring home Kaden Olson, who stole second base earlier in the frame and had made his way to third. A bad throw to first to pick off Cass sent Inhofer home, and following a walk by Peters and a hit-by-pitch by Thor Sundstrom, Kelton Olson took a walk to load the bases.