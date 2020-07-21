Big crowds expected for annual Days of '76 rodeo in Deadwood

When it comes to history, few rodeos can match the impressive pedigree of Deadwood’s annual Days of ’76 rodeo.
A staple in the Black Hills town for 97 years, the Days of ’76 rodeo Committee has been honored by the PRCA as committee of the year 18 times, four times in Small Outdoor Rodeo category, and 14 times in the Medium Rodeo category. And in 2011, the committee was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs.
With that kind of esteem — the cowboys and cowgirls vote for the top rodeo awards — it’s no surprise that in a year when South Dakota has become a popular location for professional rodeo, the 2020 field of cowboys and cowgirls will be one of the largest and best ever according to long-time committee member, Ted Thompson (“it ain’t been 40 years, but it’s knocking on it.”).
“It’s the most ever. We are just short of a 1,000 cowboys and cowgirls this year,” Thompson said. “They love to come to Deadwood. We’ve won rodeo of the year 18 times and they are the ones who vote for it. They love it here and they love our hospitality. The cowboys usually always come here in that they usually work both of them (Cheyenne’s Frontier Days), but with Cheyenne not going on they will be coming here for dang sure. They are coming from all over the world and their families and kids are vacationing with us. They are excited to be rodeoing in South Dakota.”
Included in a field dotted with a “Who’s Who” of PRCA world champions will be a lengthy list of top South Dakota rodeo athletes including a number of area competitors currently in the hunt for National Finals Rodeo qualifications.
Rapid City’s Jamie Howlett (third in bareback standings), Jace Melvin (Ft. Pierre, sixth in steer wrestling) and defending Cheyenne Frontier Days champion Eli Lord (Sturgis, 23rd). Eagle Butte’s Shorty Garrett (fourth) who will be joined by Newell’s Taygen Schuelke (18th) in the saddle bronc field, while Rapid City’s Ora Taton, a winner of the prestigious National Circuit Finals Steer Roping event in Torrington, Wyoming, earlier in the week, will also compete.
Large crowds are expected to be on hand as well, a pleasant surprise said Thompson given that the downturn in gambling revenues due to the coronavirus.
“We’ve lost a few sponsors, I won’t kid you, because of businesses being shut down. We’ve lost some casinos that normally sponsor us and some others, but most of the others have come through,” Thompson said. “We are going to be fine though since our ticket sales have been unbelievable. Two weeks ago, we were within 3,500 of last year’s sales. People are coming and they are coming from all over. We’ve taken all the precautions to keep them safe. We’ve sprayed the entire facility with a disinfectant that is good for two weeks, and we’re seeing and encouraging personal responsibility.”
Steer roping opened the 98th edition of the Days of ’76 on Tuesday with Cole Patterson (Pratt, Kan.) winning the regular portion of the event and Chris Glover (Keenesburg, Colo.) capturing the Legacy steer roping title.
Five PRCA rodeo performances will follow, beginning on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. performances each night before culminating on Saturday with two performances (1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.). For those who like to see large fields of timed event competitors competing in non-stop rodeo action, slack is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!