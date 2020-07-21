Big crowds expected for annual Days of '76 rodeo in Deadwood

A staple in the Black Hills town for 97 years, the Days of ’76 rodeo Committee has been honored by the PRCA as committee of the year 18 times, four times in Small Outdoor Rodeo category, and 14 times in the Medium Rodeo category. And in 2011, the committee was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs.

With that kind of esteem — the cowboys and cowgirls vote for the top rodeo awards — it’s no surprise that in a year when South Dakota has become a popular location for professional rodeo, the 2020 field of cowboys and cowgirls will be one of the largest and best ever according to long-time committee member, Ted Thompson (“it ain’t been 40 years, but it’s knocking on it.”).

“It’s the most ever. We are just short of a 1,000 cowboys and cowgirls this year,” Thompson said. “They love to come to Deadwood. We’ve won rodeo of the year 18 times and they are the ones who vote for it. They love it here and they love our hospitality. The cowboys usually always come here in that they usually work both of them (Cheyenne’s Frontier Days), but with Cheyenne not going on they will be coming here for dang sure. They are coming from all over the world and their families and kids are vacationing with us. They are excited to be rodeoing in South Dakota.”