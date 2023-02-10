The next round of assessment notices are set to be mailed March 1 and Pennington County's Director of Equalization said homeowners should expect to see bigger numbers.

Director of Equalization Shannon Rittberger said property is likely going to be worth more than it was last year. However, it doesn't necessarily mean that property taxes will go up, he said.

South Dakota's property tax system is divided into two parts: the assessment and the taxation.

Assessment



Each county's Department of Equalization assesses the value of all property. Taxing entities — like the county or school district — have to set their budget and request the funding. The County Auditor's Office takes those requests and calculates the tax levy for each. Then the Treasurer's Office collects the tax needed based on that levy.

The team of assessors in the Equalization Department are responsible for reviewing all of the property in the county each year. They look at each property — the house, the condition and other variables. — and look at the properties that have sold around it.

All of that information goes into determining the assessment.

"Every property is reassessed every year, and the law says it has to be full market value," Rittberger said. "The issue you're going to complain about is, 'My property isn't worth that,' but the argument is, is your property worth that, because a fair property tax system is everybody's property is assessed at market value."

The assessment date is always set as Nov. 1 by state law, so the notices that will be received around March 1, 2023 show the value of the property as of Nov. 1, 2022.

Taxation

The assessed value isn't the tax amount, Rittberger said.

"This [assessment notice] is 'Your property is worth this much money.' Taxes are yet to be determined because the county, the school... all of those boards of those taxing districts haven't set their budget yet. We don't know how much tax they're going to collect from this value," he said.

Rittberger said the time to talk about taxes is when each taxing entity has their meeting to determine the budget. Those budgets — whether it be the school board or the county commissioners — determine what amount of tax is requested. State law limits the amount of taxes that can be collected each year, factoring in an increase for inflation.

He also said having an idea of what services shouldn't be provided would help.

"You need to tell them what not to do," Rittberger said. "Telling them not to spend so much money doesn't help. Do you want your roads plowed? Yes or no? Don't tell them to do it for less, because that doesn't work."

Property taxes are paid in arrears, meaning the March 1, 2023 assessment is what your 2024 taxes will be based on.

Market changes



According to Rittberger, one of the reasons for the increased assessment values is simply the real estate market.

"Our market is still going up," he said. "Expect the coming assessment notice to have a bigger number on it. They did last year, because our market is still going up. It's a big increase, and it's going to be another big increase this year."

Even with interest rates up from their pandemic lows, the market around the Black Hills is still hot. Part of the issue is that certain areas of the Hills are hotter than others. Take places like Keystone and Hill City, Rittberger said, where some assessments have increased significantly more than others.

"Properties with pine trees — Sheridan Lake Road, Hill City, Keystone — they've had bigger increases in our market," he said. "There's some guy out there between Hill City and Keystone whose property has gone up 64%. His went up more than anywhere else. There's just some areas in the county that are just in greater demand."

Disagreement

Homeowners who believe their assessment value is incorrect should contact the Equalization Office immediately, Rittberger said. Assessors can come out and reevaluate property, and talk with homeowners to get more updated data to make their valuation.

"We don't know everything about your house, right? When we go out and look at your house, we knock on the door at noon and you're not there, so we walk around the house, we measure it, we take a picture and we make some assumptions," Rittberger said. "We're pretty good at making some assumptions."

There's a procedure for further appeals up the chain if there's still disagreement after talking with Equalization. More information is available online at dor.sd.gov.