Big inning propels Evansville past SDSU

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Evansville scored nine runs in the bottom of the second inning and went on to defeat South Dakota State, 14-8, securing a series sweep in nonconference baseball action Sunday afternoon at Charles H. Braun Stadium.

The Purple Aces improved to 16-11 overall. SDSU dropped to 7-17 on the season.

Evansville sent 14 men to the plate in the fateful second inning that was highlighted by a grand slam by Eric Roberts. Brent Widder and Kenton Crews contributed run-scoring doubles earlier in the frame, leading to an early exit for SDSU starter Owen Bishop.

The Jackrabbits responded with one of their biggest innings of the season, scoring five times in the top of the third as they sent 10 men of their own up to bat. Luke Ira and Derek Hackman plated the first two runs with back-to-back singles, while Landon Badger added a run-scoring hit two batters later. After a sacrifice fly by Drew Beazley brought SDSU to within 9-4, Garrett Stout collected the Jackrabbits' sixth hit of the inning, a single that drove in Ryan McDonald for the fifth and final run of the frame.