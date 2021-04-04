Big inning propels Evansville past SDSU

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Evansville scored nine runs in the bottom of the second inning and went on to defeat South Dakota State, 14-8, securing a series sweep in nonconference baseball action Sunday afternoon at Charles H. Braun Stadium.
The Purple Aces improved to 16-11 overall. SDSU dropped to 7-17 on the season.
Evansville sent 14 men to the plate in the fateful second inning that was highlighted by a grand slam by Eric Roberts. Brent Widder and Kenton Crews contributed run-scoring doubles earlier in the frame, leading to an early exit for SDSU starter Owen Bishop.
The Jackrabbits responded with one of their biggest innings of the season, scoring five times in the top of the third as they sent 10 men of their own up to bat. Luke Ira and Derek Hackman plated the first two runs with back-to-back singles, while Landon Badger added a run-scoring hit two batters later. After a sacrifice fly by Drew Beazley brought SDSU to within 9-4, Garrett Stout collected the Jackrabbits' sixth hit of the inning, a single that drove in Ryan McDonald for the fifth and final run of the frame.
Danny Borgstrom extended the Evansville lead with a pair of home runs in the late innings. His two-run blast in the sixth inning pushed the Purple Aces' lead to 12-5, while his solo home run with one out in the home half of the eighth completed the scoring for UE. Borgstrom was 4-for-5 to pace Evansville's 13-hit effort.
SDSU scored in each of the final two innings, putting a pair of ruins on the board in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Hackman and an RBI single by McDonald. Hackman tallied his third RBI of the game with a double down the right-field line in the ninth that scored Jordan Sagedahl.
The Jackrabbits tied a season-high with 15 hits as six different players recorded two hits apiece.
Nate Holliday allowed one run over three innings of relief for SDSU.
UP NEXT:
The Jackrabbits are scheduled to play their home opener Friday (April 9), hosting Omaha in a doubleheader. Action is set for a noon start at Erv Huether Field.
NOTES:
• Evansville has won all six matchups in the all-time series
• SDSU tallied double figures in hits for the fifth time this season and matched the 15 hits in the team recorded in the first game of a March 26 doubleheader at Western Illinois
• Both Hackman (two hits, two walks) and Jess Bellows (two hits, two HBP) reached base four times
• Hackman has reached base safely in 22 of the 23 games he has played this season
• Hackman recorded his team-leading seventh multi-hit game and fourth-multi RBI game of 2021
• Stout and Bellows each batted .385 (5-for-13) in the series
• The Jackrabbits turned two double plays in the game
• SDSU stranded 14 runners in the game
• The Jackrabbits were out-homered in the series, 8-0
Second half goals secure weekend sweep for women's soccer
South Dakota State women's soccer defeated North Dakota, 2-0, Sunday afternoon at Fishback Soccer Park in its home finale.
The Jackrabbits, now 10-0-4 on the season, fired 18 shots in the contest, placing eight on goal. SDSU saw Eden Brooker and Kayla Anderson record goals, as Kayla Wisniewski and Rachel Hewitt tallied assists. Brooker led the Jackrabbit offense with four total attacks, while Wisniewski and Maya Hansen each recorded three shots.
SDSU posted its 10th shutout of the season as Jocelyn Tanner and Taylor Lock split time between the pipes and SDSU turned away four UND shots on goal.
The teams played an even first half as each team tallied seven shots in the frame. The Fighting Hawks held a 3-2 edge in shots on goal. Wisniewski looked to give the Jackrabbits the lead in the 26th minute as she sent a quick, low shot off of a pass from Hansen, but UND's Madi Livingston was able to come up with the save.
The Jackrabbits struck early in the second half as Wisniewski's cross found its way to Brooker who sent a shot to the back to the net to record her second goal of the series and give the Jackrabbit the lead in the 46th minute.
SDSU outshot UND 8-3 over the next 34 minutes. After a shot by Hansen was blocked, Hewitt tracked down the deflection and sent a cross toward the net that found Kayla Anderson who fired the shot past UND's keeper, sealing a 2-0 victory for the Jacks.
Game Notes:
• South Dakota State is now 11-3-1 all-time against North Dakota
• The Jackrabbits extended their unbeaten streak to 14 games
• Eden Brooker tallied 12 shots and two goals in SDSU's pair of contests
• SDSU finished its home slate 6-0-2
Up Next:
South Dakota State will conclude regular season action at Western Illinois, April 9 and 11. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. on April 9 and noon on April 11.