Recent gaming statistics show 2023 pulling away as the biggest gaming year Deadwood has seen. At the end of May, 2023 total handle is over $600 million, almost $20,000 more than at this time in Deadwood’s record year in 2021.

Though there is still much time left in the year, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association Mike Rodman thinks 2023 will stay on pace to break the record.

“It's just incredible. We just keep rolling along.I think that we are definitely going to break the record,” Rodman said. “Those summer months are still ahead of us, but there's just no doubt this will be a record year.”

May of 2023 recorded a substantial total handle of over $138 million, almost $10 million more than May of 2021, driven almost entirely by slot play.

Looking back to April 2023, numbers show Deadwood is seeing much more traffic as the summer months come along because handles were larger in May in all categories. Slot handle was up almost $30 million, table games handle was up about $500,000 and sports wagering up almost $40,000.

Though May sports wagering handle was 14 times smaller than table games and 260 times smaller than slot play, it is the fastest growing type of betting by far. Compared to the same time last year, sports wagering handle has increased by 72% this year.

Despite its comparably little participation, Rodman believes sports wagering has a promising future in Deadwood.

“This is going to be the year for sports wagering, it's just going to continue to grow. And so far it sure has,” Rodman said.

Since last month, Deadwood sportsbooks have added four new sporting events to wager on including the Canadian Football League, United States Football League, WNBA and Indycar.

Rodman said expanding sports wagering will continue to occur.

“As more people get exposed to sports wagering, they're going to want more options,” Rodman said. “So I see us continuing to grow our catalog.”

Deadwood’s busiest months are August and September but will be especially busy this year because of two new casinos set to open, Rodman said. The national-reaching company Hard Rock Cafe is opening the Rocksino in early August and the Landmark Casino is set to open in September, according to Rodman

The Rocksino will feature a memorabilia shop, 86 slot machines and a restaurant according to the Hard Rock Cafe website.The Landmark Casino will boast 180 slot machines, the largest outdoor patio in Deadwood at the largest historic building in Deadwood, according to the owner of the casino, Keating Resources' website.

These additional attractions make 2023 a shoe-in for a record year, according to Rodman.

“They are going to fit right into Deadwood,” Rodman said. “ Those are a couple big dynamics to add to the market which should mean some additional growth for us.”