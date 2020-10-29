Big plays lead Wall to 42-20 win over Lyman in quarterfinals

Lyman moved the ball to the 30 trying to score before intermission, but Gourneau was sacked twice, both made by Livermont along with Quinn Moon and Tegun Spring, resulting in a turnover-on-downs.

“Our defense is phenomenal, bringing the juice,” Blasius said. “And I'm just so grateful we have such a strong defense to back up our offense.”

The two squads traded punt to start the second half until a short kick gave Wall a first down at the opposing 30. A 15-yard run by Bridger Amiotte and a 3-yard keeper by Blasius set up Tack Tines, who slipped past defenders and over the pylon for a 2-yard score to make it a 29-point game with 3:41 to play in the third.

The Raiders scored again on an 18-play, 75-yard drive that ended when Gourneau avoided multiple sack attempts and dashed 6 yards into the end zone with 7:12 left in the final frame.

On the first play following a failed onside kick, Blasius completed a short pass to Cedar Amiotte, who broke free of a tackle and juked a defender on his way to a 49-yard touchdown to put the Eagles over 40 points for the fourth time this season and for the second straight week.

Lyman tacked on one more score on a 2-yard touchdown run by Colton Collins with 1:11 left.