Big plays lead Wall to 42-20 win over Lyman in quarterfinals

WALL — Norman Livermont burst off the edge, easily shedding an offensive lineman, grabbed a hold of Teagan Gourneau and slammed the Lyman quarterback into the turf, popping the ball loose.
Brycen Cheney was right there to scoop it up, and sprinted 45 yards over the goal line and into the orange glow of the setting sun to give Wall a commanding lead in the second quarter of Thursday's Class 9A quarterfinal.
Cheney's return was just one of several big plays made by the Eagles, who combined their big plays with stout defense to run away with a 42-20 victory over the Raiders, remain undefeated and secure a spot in next week's semifinals.
They’ll host undefeated Warner on Friday, Nov. 6, with a trip to the state championship on the line.
“I'm just really proud of our guys and what we were able to do, and all the resiliency we continue to face every day,” Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw said. “Our seniors have done a heck of a job and have done great things for us, our coaching staff as well and everybody. It's just great getting team wins.”
Burk Blasius finished 8 of 13 under center for the Eagles, throwing for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Cedar Amiotte also scored three touchdowns, catching two and running in another, and ended with three receptions for 84 yards. Bridger Amiotte collected 93 yards on the ground on 15 carries.
“I felt just a little more comfortable tonight in the pocket. My line did a good job giving me time to throw. I just felt comfortable, and delivered,” Blasius said. “Coach had a good game plan tonight, and our offense just executed.”
Wall (9-0) won the coin toss, elected to receive and made their first possession count, executing a nine-play, 64-yard drive that Blasius capped off with his first completed pass, hitting Cedar Amiotte down the middle of the field for a 17-yard touchdown.
Lyman's (6-3) kick returner hauled in the ensuing kickoff and slipped trying to give his team good starting field position, downing the ball at his own 9-yard line. A punt after a three-and-out turned possession back over to the Eagles at the opposing 27.
Six plays later, Cedar Amiotte reached the end zone with a second effort off a sweep play from 5 yards out for a 14-0 advantage in the opening frame.
The Raiders responded with a 14-yard touchdown run by Gourneau following back-to-back receptions by Tyson Floyd of 44 and 12 yards.
Wall took over at its own 43 after a Lyman turnover-on-downs, and opened the second quarter with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Blasius to Bridger Casjens. The Raiders’ ensuing drive resulted in the fumble recovery touchdown by Cheney on a fourth-and-10 at their own 44 to put the Eagles up 28-6 with 5:11 left before halftime.
Lyman moved the ball to the 30 trying to score before intermission, but Gourneau was sacked twice, both made by Livermont along with Quinn Moon and Tegun Spring, resulting in a turnover-on-downs.
“Our defense is phenomenal, bringing the juice,” Blasius said. “And I'm just so grateful we have such a strong defense to back up our offense.”
The two squads traded punt to start the second half until a short kick gave Wall a first down at the opposing 30. A 15-yard run by Bridger Amiotte and a 3-yard keeper by Blasius set up Tack Tines, who slipped past defenders and over the pylon for a 2-yard score to make it a 29-point game with 3:41 to play in the third.
The Raiders scored again on an 18-play, 75-yard drive that ended when Gourneau avoided multiple sack attempts and dashed 6 yards into the end zone with 7:12 left in the final frame.
On the first play following a failed onside kick, Blasius completed a short pass to Cedar Amiotte, who broke free of a tackle and juked a defender on his way to a 49-yard touchdown to put the Eagles over 40 points for the fourth time this season and for the second straight week.
Lyman tacked on one more score on a 2-yard touchdown run by Colton Collins with 1:11 left.
The Wall defense held Gourneau to 11 of 21 passing for 162 yards in the air and 60 yards on the ground on 18 carries. The Eagles finished with more yards of offense, earning 334 to the Eagles’ 315.
“Gourneau is a heck of a player and was able to get outside the pocket and get downfield on us. We gave up a couple screens, and we 've just got to sharpen things up defensively,” Heathershaw said. “It was great for us, though, to learn from it and hopefully move forward, and just do the best we can in our semifinal game.”
Blasius said the blowout victory will give his team excitement for their battle with Warner.
“A win like this is just going to get our boys hyped up for next week,” he said. “And hopefully we come home with a win.”
