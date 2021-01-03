Big second half lifts Black Hills St. over Regis

Black Hills State men's basketball used a 53-point second half to defeat Regis 84-74 Sunday night at the Young Center.

The Yellow Jackets had five in double-figure scoring and shot 61.5 percent from the field as a team in the second half.

Joel Scott led the way with 18 points to go along with five rebounds.

Sindou Cisse scored 15 in his Yellow Jackets debut, going 6-of-9 from the field and grabbing four boards.

Trey Whitley scored 12 while Kevin Senghore-Peterson , also in his first game as a Yellow Jacket, and Adam Moussa each tallied 10. Senghore-Peterson and Ryder Kirsch both paced the team with seven rebounds, and Moussa led the way with six assists.

"I thought Regis had a great defensive game plan," said head coach Ryan Thompson . "Then in the second half I really felt it was our defense. Our intensity to start that second half was really good, and then that got us out in transition and we kind of got into a good rhythm there."

After Senghore-Peterson quickly opened the scoring with a dunk nine seconds into the game, Regis rattled off a 9-2 scoring run to go ahead 11-4 with 14:10 left in the first.