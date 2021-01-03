Big second half lifts Black Hills St. over Regis

Black Hills State men's basketball used a 53-point second half to defeat Regis 84-74 Sunday night at the Young Center.
The Yellow Jackets had five in double-figure scoring and shot 61.5 percent from the field as a team in the second half.
Joel Scott led the way with 18 points to go along with five rebounds.
Sindou Cisse scored 15 in his Yellow Jackets debut, going 6-of-9 from the field and grabbing four boards.
Trey Whitley scored 12 while Kevin Senghore-Peterson, also in his first game as a Yellow Jacket, and Adam Moussa each tallied 10. Senghore-Peterson and Ryder Kirsch both paced the team with seven rebounds, and Moussa led the way with six assists.
"I thought Regis had a great defensive game plan," said head coach Ryan Thompson. "Then in the second half I really felt it was our defense. Our intensity to start that second half was really good, and then that got us out in transition and we kind of got into a good rhythm there."
After Senghore-Peterson quickly opened the scoring with a dunk nine seconds into the game, Regis rattled off a 9-2 scoring run to go ahead 11-4 with 14:10 left in the first.
The Rangers would reach their biggest lead of the game (20-9) with a layup midway through the half. Both teams traded baskets until key shots from Senghore-Peterson, PJ Hayes, and Adam Moussa helped BHSU chip away at the deficit, sending them into the half down 37-31.
The Yellow Jackets came out of the locker room hot, using a 16-1 run out of the break, highlighted by a pair of Whitley three's, to take a 47-38 lead with 15:49 left in the game.
Regis kept battling, using six unanswered points midway through the second half to cut the BHSU lead to 58-55. But that would be the closest they came, as a Ryder Kirsch three and 12 free throws down the stretch would put the game out of reach.
WEINTJES LEADS YELLOW JACKETS TO WIN OVER RANGERS
Racquel Wientjes had another standout night scoring 32 points in the Yellow Jackets 70-61 victory over the Regis University Rangers Sunday night.
Helping set the tone on both sides of the ball, Megan Engesser was also able to record another double-digit night scoring 10 points and recorded four steals on defense in the victory.
After starting out the game with an eight-point lead at the end of the first quarter a second quarter plagued with poor conversion ratings saw the Rangers take a seven-point lead into the half (32-27).
After halftime, the Yellow Jackets came out strong putting up 23 points compared to the 11 they allowed Regis to score giving them the 50-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was evenly matched between the two teams with both teams trading field goals for much of the quarter leading to Regis scoring 18 compared to the Yellow Jackets 20 points.
On the night, the Yellow Jackets hit 22-of-60 (36.7%) from the field with shooting 29.2% (7-24) from beyond the arc. At the charity strip, the team shot 73.1% (19-of-26). As a team the Yellow Jackets were able to record 10 steals while also compiling 23 defensive rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets will again play at home tomorrow evening at 5:30 P.M. taking on Colorado School of Mines in their fourth home game of the season.
SD MINES TOP FORT LEWIS IN OT
The South Dakota Mines men's basketball team defeated the Fort Lewis College Skyhawks, 84-79, in overtime to win a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup Sunday evening in Durango, Colorado.
The win elevated the Hardrockers to 3-3 on the season and the second RMAC victory in a row for the young team. It is also the second consecutive win in Durango, also earning a victory during the 2018-19 season.
After trailing by five points at the half, 36-31, the Hardrockers were able to knot the game at 54-54, with just over six minutes to play in the second period. It was a back-and-forth battled from there with the lead exchanging hands into the waning seconds.
The 'Rockers took a one-point edge with 37 second remaining when Kolten Mortensen made good on a layup to make the score 66-65, and then extended the edge to three markers on two free throws from Wilfred Dickson at the 22-second mark.
Skyhawk Corey Seng tied the game with nine second remaining when he hit a jumper in the paint at the other end and added the point after to make it, 68-68. A three-pointer from Brannagh Walsh was off the mark at the other end as the buzzer sounded and sent the game into OT.
Fort Lewis grabbed a four-point advantage to open the extra period, 72-68, but South Dakota Mines battled back. A three-pointer from Brevin Walters at the 2:09 mark tied the game at 75-75, and a steal and breakaway layup from Alejeandro Rama with 1:47 left, gave the visitors a 77-75 lead that they would not surrender. Walter hit another three with 1:08 left. FLC got withing one point, but free throws down the stretch lifted the 'Rockers to the win.
South Dakota Mines shot 52.6 percent from the field hitting 30-57 attempts, including 5-19 from three-point range, and added a 19-24 performance from the free throw line in the winning effort. They tallied 29 rebounds, 11 assists, six steals and one block.
The Skyhawks made good on 27-58 attempts to shoot 46.6 percent, including 9-26 from downtown and 16-28 from the foul line. They came down with 33 rebounds, had 13 assists, three steals and five blocks.
Individually, Rama pace South Dakota Mines with 24 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal. Dickson added 16 markers, two rebounds and one assist. Mortensen contributed with 13 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals. Walter finished with 10 points and Walsh had nine.
FORT LEWIS WOMEN FORFEIT GAME VS. HARDROCKERS
The Fort Lewis College Department of Athletics announced Saturday evening that Sunday's women's basketball game against South Dakota Mines has been canceled.
Due to potential Covid-19 exposure for members of the FLC women's basketball team, resulting in a seven-day quarantine per CDC guidelines, the Skyhawks will forfeit Sunday's game to the Hardrockers. The Hardrocker women will go onto Gunnison, Colorado, to prepare for a rescheduled game against Western Colorado Univeristy on Tuesday.
Sunday's men's game between Fort Lewis College and South Dakota Mines remains on as scheduled, with tip-off set for 4 p.m.