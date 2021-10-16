Big second quarter leads Colorado Mines past Hardrockers

Fifth-ranked Colorado School of Mines used a big second quarter to pick up the 44-24 win over South Dakota Mines Saturday in Golden, Colo., on Saturday.

The Hardrockers led 10-7 early in the second quarter before the Orediggers took control with 24 unanswered points in the rest of the quarter until halftime. Colorado Mines led 37-10 before the South Dakota Mines closed the gap in the final quarter.

The Hardrockers struck first on a Connor Taylor 22-yard field goal five minutes into the first quarter, but the Orediggers answered seven minutes later on a Michael Zeman 1-yard touchdown run.

SD Mines regained the lead in the first minute of the second quarter on a 1-yard pass from Jayden Johannsen to Josh Leone to make it 10-7.

It was all Colorado Mines from there as it scored 24 straight, starting with another 1-yard run from Zeman four minutes into the quarter.

The Orediggers extended their advantage to 27 (37-10), before Jeremiah Bridges caught a 10-yard pass from Johannsen with 54 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Kaleb Roth added another touchdown for the Hardrockers to open the fourth quarter, but Zeman scored again to put the game out of reach.