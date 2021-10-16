Big second quarter leads Colorado Mines past Hardrockers

Fifth-ranked Colorado School of Mines used a big second quarter to pick up the 44-24 win over South Dakota Mines Saturday in Golden, Colo., on Saturday.
The Hardrockers led 10-7 early in the second quarter before the Orediggers took control with 24 unanswered points in the rest of the quarter until halftime. Colorado Mines led 37-10 before the South Dakota Mines closed the gap in the final quarter.
The Hardrockers struck first on a Connor Taylor 22-yard field goal five minutes into the first quarter, but the Orediggers answered seven minutes later on a Michael Zeman 1-yard touchdown run.
SD Mines regained the lead in the first minute of the second quarter on a 1-yard pass from Jayden Johannsen to Josh Leone to make it 10-7.
It was all Colorado Mines from there as it scored 24 straight, starting with another 1-yard run from Zeman four minutes into the quarter.
The Orediggers extended their advantage to 27 (37-10), before Jeremiah Bridges caught a 10-yard pass from Johannsen with 54 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Kaleb Roth added another touchdown for the Hardrockers to open the fourth quarter, but Zeman scored again to put the game out of reach.
John Matocha led the Orediggers with 15 completions for 273 yards and three touchdowns.
Johannsen went 20-for-36 for 218 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, Roth had 17 carries for 77 yards and a TD.
South Dakota Mines (4-3 overall, 2-3 RMAC) will host Western Colorado on Saturday.
Rushing attack leads Mountaineers past BHSU
Josh Cummings and Deyvon Butler led the way for No. 24 Western Colorado as it cruised to a 44-28 win over Black Hills State Saturday afternoon at the Mountaineer Bowl in Gunnison, Colo.
The Mountaineers led 20-7 at halftime and 34-14 heading into the fourth quarter. Western Colorado ran for 400 yards and held the Jackets to just 40 yards on the ground.
Cummings opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown run to put the Mountaineers on the board, before WCU added a field goal and another touchdown to make it 17-0 in the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets didn’t back down as quarterback Aiden Willard, in his first collegiate start, cut the deficit to 10 on a 24-yard touchdown pass to Connor Boyd.
The Mountaineers had an answer, however, adding another field goal and a third touchdown to make it 27-7 five minutes into the third quarter.
Down 44-14 in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the Yellow Jackets added a pair of touchdowns, starting with a 44-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyler Hammon to Kade Zimmerman.
With a minute left in the game, Hammons connected with Toby Jacobs on a 76-yard touchdown pass to close out the scoring for the Yellow Jackets.
Cummings paced Western Colorado with 23 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns, while Deyvon Butler had 14 carries for 182 yards and two scores.
Willard finished the game with 12 completions for 180 yards and two touchdowns, while Hammons added five completions for 172 yards and two scores.
Hasaan Williams had four receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.
Black Hills State (4-3 overall, 2-3 RMAC) returns home to host New Mexico Highlands on Saturday.
Eagles hold off Adams State
Led by a balanced offensive attack, the Chadron State football team jumped ahead in the first half and didn’t look back as it earned a 45-35 victory over Adams State Saturday afternoon in Alamosa, Colo.
The Eagles wasted no time getting on the board as Dalton Holst connected with Montel Gladney on a 22-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter.
Holst added to the early lead on a 12-yard pass eight minutes later to St. Thomas More graduate Cole Thurness, who found the end zone on a 2-yard run to open the second quarter.
After an interception return for a touchdown put the Grizzlies on the board, CSU had an answer as Jeydon Cox scored on an 18-yard run, followed by a 54-yard pass from Holst to Jamal Browder.
Adams State scored a pair of touchdowns to cut the deficit to 36-21, but Josh Sink caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Holst and the Eagles defense added on with a safety to extend the lead to 24.
The Grizzlies scored two more touchdowns, but wouldn’t get any closer as CSU held on for the win.
Holst led the way for the Eagles, completing 16 of his 27 pass attempts for 248 yards and four touchdowns, while Cox had 17 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown.
Thurness finished with five receptions for 68 yards and Browder had three catches for 65 yards.
Bradley Smith paced Adams State with 12 completions for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
Chadron State (3-4 overall, 3-3 RMAC) will host Fort Lewis on Saturday.