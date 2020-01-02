Biggest-ever Bridal Showcase is Saturday

Wedding fashions, food, décor and inspiration galore await brides-to-be at the biggest-yet Bridal Showcase in Rapid City.
Now in its 43rd year, the Bridal Showcase is South Dakota’s most enduring go-to event for all things related to weddings. The showcase will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with style shows of bridal and evening wear at noon and 3 p.m., at the Best Western Ramkota. Admission is $5 at the door.
This year’s event will feature about 67 vendors who can help couples create their dream weddings. Future brides and grooms also can register to win prizes such as jewelry, cookware, a flat-screen TV, dance lessons, getaways at local hotels and resorts, and more.
“One of the things I worked hard for is balancing the show so a bride and groom can come to the show and could plan their entire wedding at this event,” said Sally Samuelsen Wharton, coordinator of the Bridal Showcase for more than 40 years.
“We have photographers, a jeweler, bridal shops, bakeries, hair and makeup, floral, hotels, lodges, out-of-the-way places. We have everything you need to coordinate a wedding,” she said.
And there’s lots of food samples from caterers and bakers, Wharton said.
“You really can spend the day talking to people and watching the fashion shows and many people do,” she said.
In years past, the showcase primarily appealed to young brides and their mothers. It has evolved into an event that attracts brides of all ages and many couples who are planning and paying for their weddings together. Wharton said the showcase is ideal for anyone who’s planning a graduation, anniversary, family reunion or other special celebration.
“This is a wonderful way to have a lot of information readily available and be able to talk to the business owners themselves and do it all at one time,” Wharton said. “You have an opportunity to develop a rapport with the business owners and really have them take a special interest in your event.”
Know your vendors
The Bridal Showcase will give couples the chance to meet many vendors and find the ones that best fit their needs, taste and budget. Event designer Justin Straw of Justin Straw Designs encourages couples to get to know the vendors well whose work they like and might want to hire for their wedding.
“They should go with vendors they feel they can trust and they’re drawn to,” Straw said.
Ask to see galleries of wedding photos, he said, and always read contracts before you sign so you know exactly what services you’ll be getting and paying for. Even if it means adjusting your budget, be sure you’re going to be happy with what you end up with at your wedding.
2020 trends
The Bridal Showcase is an opportunity for brides and grooms to go beyond Pinterest to see a variety of wedding trends for the year ahead. Color — in fashion and décor — is a trend to watch.
Bridal gowns will offer a wide range of styles, Wharton said, and a color palette moving beyond white and ivory into a range of chic, subtle hues such as champagne and ivory antique. Bridal parties will get a bit of glamour and shimmer with colors such as copper rose and desert rose, Wharton said.
For grooms, tuxedos in shades of burgundy, blue and French blue are overtaking the perennially popular black.
Straw and some of his wedding decor designs will be at the Mount Rushmore Brewing Company booth during the Bridal Showcase. Straw anticipates shades of blue will be trending for weddings, in keeping with blue men’s formal wear and Pantone’s choice of Classic Blue as the 2020 color of the year.
Burgundy-and-blush color schemes have been tremendously popular for Black Hills weddings, he said, and blue will be a refreshing departure.
“I’m one of those designers that likes to push the freshness,” Straw said. “The color I’ll be pushing this year is definitely shades of blue. I like using the Pantone color of the year because it gets people out of the traditional stuff.”
Wharton said farmhouse-inspired rustic glam décor will remain the choice for many brides. In 2020, Straw foresees more weddings with elements of bohemian and classic styles.
Bohemian style is all about adding a bit of drama or something unexpected — a flower-adorned floppy hat with a traditional wedding gown, or a wispy bouquet accented with pampas grass, for example, Straw said. The look is fresh, fun, and a modern take on the traditional bridal silhouette.
Classic style is for the bride who prefers chic simplicity. “It’s cleaner … with lots of fresh floral centerpieces, lots of candles, layered linens,” Straw said. “It’s more sophisticated but not so busy.”
Destination wedding spot
A growing trend throughout the Black Hills is the expanding choice of venues for weddings, receptions and special events, Wharton said. Some of those venues will be first-time vendors at Saturday’s Bridal Showcase. The trend is being driven, in part, because the Black Hills is a wedding destination site.
“(Couples) want to be married in someplace beautiful. They love the ambiance of the Hills. We are a destination location. When I’m talking to brides who live in Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming or eastern South Dakota, they want to come here because of what we have to offer them, so we have more businesses that are gearing toward special occasions,” Wharton said.
Now, and especially as the Black Hills grows as a destination wedding location, Straw encourages brides and grooms to book a photographer and vendors for flowers, food, music and décor at least a year in advance.