Biggest-ever Bridal Showcase is Saturday

In years past, the showcase primarily appealed to young brides and their mothers. It has evolved into an event that attracts brides of all ages and many couples who are planning and paying for their weddings together. Wharton said the showcase is ideal for anyone who’s planning a graduation, anniversary, family reunion or other special celebration.

“This is a wonderful way to have a lot of information readily available and be able to talk to the business owners themselves and do it all at one time,” Wharton said. “You have an opportunity to develop a rapport with the business owners and really have them take a special interest in your event.”

Know your vendors

The Bridal Showcase will give couples the chance to meet many vendors and find the ones that best fit their needs, taste and budget. Event designer Justin Straw of Justin Straw Designs encourages couples to get to know the vendors well whose work they like and might want to hire for their wedding.

“They should go with vendors they feel they can trust and they’re drawn to,” Straw said.