Much-needed sunshine and dry roads welcomed more than 100 women and their bikes Tuesday morning in Deadwood for a ride to kick off the 15th Annual Biker Belles Women's Day — a time during the rally set aside to celebrate women bikers and support women's causes.

Over the years, the day has been an "evolution" of "lots of women doing cool things," said Laura Klock, co-founder of Biker Belles, president of the South Dakota non-profit Helping with Horsepower, and grand marshal of the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The day started with coffee and snacks at The Lodge at Deadwood. Registration began at 7:30 a.m. Primarily women and a few men mingled inside the lodge and outside as bikes gathered in preparation for the start of the ride at 9 a.m.

"This ride's about women riders and all the people that support them," Klock said.

With her tangerine gem-encrusted motorcycle and helmet glistening in the sun, Biker Belles Ambassador Diva Amy Skaling led the group along Highway 385, Nemo Road and Vanocker Canyon on its way to the Buffalo Chip for the remainder of the day's events.

Skaling has worked on the charity ride for many years, and owns a company called Team Diva, which makes apparel, accessories and custom bike helmets.

Events at the Buffalo Chip included a women's bike show; workshops for welding, pinstriping, leather work, auto parts jewelry, and basic motorcycle care; brunch; speaker; and vendors.

One of the main purposes of the day is to provide support for charities, including Helping with Horsepower, which provides programs through motorcycling for women and girls who are at risk or victims of abuse.

The group worked with Abbott House in Mitchell — a residential treatment facility for girls — to revamp Skaling's first bedazzled bike, which has 125,000 miles on it. The bike was revealed at the Buffalo Chip.

Klock said girls aged seven through 17 customized the bike.

Other charities that benefited from the event include the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame, the Real Deal Revolution — which presented the bulk of the workshops — and the Jessi Combs Foundation, which was founded in 2019 with the purpose of providing scholarships for women in trades.

Another significant purpose of the day, according to the Buffalo Chip, is to raise awareness of the "passion, diversity and spirit of women in motorcycling." According to the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC), about 20% of motorcycle riders are women.

One of those women is Antonia Armenta of Wyoming.

A seven-time attendee, Armenta showed up for the ride in her sticker-covered Harley Davidson that survived with her through an accident in Mobile, Alabama last Thanksgiving when a vehicle hit her.

Armenta recalled when she brought the bike in for a safety check, and Harley Davidson told her they had never seen a bike with so many touchpoints be completely mechanically sound despite tumbling about six times.

"The guy who was behind me (during the accident) said, 'girl, you rolled down the road like a little Pokémon ball and hopped up like a pissed off grasshopper,'" Armenta said. "I was good."

Armenta, who is Chiricahua Apache and Yaqui, attributed her and her bike's lack of injuries to her Kevlar pants and tobacco jacket.

During the 2021 rally, Armenta set the goal to ride through all 50 states. She began when she left Wyoming in a blizzard in October 2021.

"In the midst of that, I got a stage four breast cancer diagnosis," Armenta said.

Despite the diagnosis, she completed her goal just a few days before the Tuesday ride, checking off Washington, Oregon and Alaska.

