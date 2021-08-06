Bikers Against Bullies USA riding into Deadwood

Bikers Against Bullies USA is roaring into Deadwood for the final stop on its cross-country fundraising tour, “Ride to the 81st!”
The group’s 2,100-mile ride wraps up at 6:15 p.m. today at Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort. Riders departed from California on July 30, traveling a route that took them along coastlines, through national forests and state parks. “Ride to the 81st!” aimed to raise $100,000 to benefit Special Olympics of the Black Hills, Northern Hills Alliance for Children and Bikers Against Bullies.
Through events like “Ride to the 81st!” the group raises money to support charities nationwide. Bikers Against Bullies USA’s is hosting another fundraiser next week to benefit the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame.
The second annual "Meet the Masters" takes place Monday. Registration is $30 per person in advance, $35 day of the event. Registration starts at 10 a.m. at O’Reilly Auto Parts in Sturgis, with kickstands up at 11:30 a.m. The ride ends at Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort in Deadwood.
Riders can meet and take photos with legends in the motorcycle world including custom motorcycle fabricator Dave Perewitz and custom bike builder Donnie Smith. "Meet the Masters" includes brunch, giveaways, a commemorative t-shirt, and a charity auction at Cadillac Jack’s.
Bikers Against Bullies USA is a nonprofit organization created by bikers but not limited to bikers that aims to educate children and adults about the benefits of living in a society of mutual respect and self-confidence.
The Montana-based group was founded in 2012 and welcomes anyone to join and participate in their efforts to combat bullying. Their website, bikersagainstbullies.usa, offers strategies to use when someone is being bullied and links to victims’ aid resources and the National Suicide Prevention hotline.