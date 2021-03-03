 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill solidifies media access to high school athletic events
alert top story

Bill solidifies media access to high school athletic events

{{featured_button_text}}
legislature

Free media access to athletic events at public high schools will be clarified with the passage of SB128. The bill was approved unanimously Wednesday morning by the House Education Committee.

Sen. Brock Greenfield, R-Clark, explained to the committee that a law passed in 2013 sought to keep school districts from entering into exclusive broadcasting contracts for athletic events. A couple years ago, the South Dakota High School Activities Association entered into a relationship with the National Federation of High School Associations which put its broadcast equipment into many schools and started to charge a fee to other broadcasters at high school events.

The NFHS “took the position they had exclusive broadcast rights,” Greenfield said. With the passage of SB128, “there should be no ambiguity.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Also speaking in favor of the bill was Dan Swartos, executive director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

“This is now reflective of what we’re actually doing in practice,” Swartos said, adding that South Dakota is the only state he knows of with a law barring broadcasting contracts for high school athletic events. “I don’t think there was any ill intent on the NFHS’s part.”

Greenfield noted that the bill specifically protects the ability of SDHSAA to have an exclusive broadcasting contract for championship tournaments and games. That contract is held by South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

“We’re not touching that,” Greenfield said.

The committee approved the bill on a vote of 13-0. It now goes to the full House.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows arrest of AP journalist in Myanmar

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows arrest of AP journalist in Myanmar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News