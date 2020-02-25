Bill to define marriage withdrawn for now

Recently I introduced HB1215 (which asserts that marriage should be between a man and a woman) to the South Dakota legislature. As expected, the bill was immediately embattled with opposition from across the nation.

The heart and the intention of HB1215 is an integral part of my calling and the mandate that I have answered as a representative of District 35. In my campaign, I promised to "first and foremost honor God" in all my actions; I was elected as a representative based on these principles and now, in the thick of my second legislative session, I remain steadfast in this promise.

Similar bills have been introduced across the country, in part, as a resounding rejection of the errant "stare decisis" of Obergefell v. Hodges. In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court proclaimed its stand and forced upon us as a nation an onslaught of the profane, direct opposition to the natural law of God, not unlike a similar decision that has since hoisted a culture of infanticide upon the United States for the last five decades. It is my determination, to prevent this from being yet another concession that we must endure.

To that end, I believe that HB1215 is vital to our state as there are provisions of it that are desperately needed.

