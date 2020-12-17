Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $1.5 million to Meals on Wheels

Christmas came early for Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota when it received $1.5 million from author, philanthropist and billionaire MacKenzie Scott. The gift will allow Meals on Wheels to replace aging kitchen equipment and potentially serve more people and communities.
The donation is “truly amazing,” George Larson, executive director of Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota, said Thursday.
Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota delivers meals in Pennington, Perkins, Butte, Meade, Custer, Fall River, Ziebach and Dewey counties. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic along with colder weather, Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota experienced a 39% increase in clients in November. Larson said the organization currently receives an average 25 new sign-ups each week.
Pre-pandemic, Larson said Meals on Wheels served 1,085 meals a day in western South Dakota. Currently, the organization is feeding about 1,500 people per day and recently as many at 1,950. No one is ever turned away if they’re unable to pay for meals.
“In such a critical moment when the seniors we serve rely on us for not only a hot meal, but a warm smile and a wellness check, Ms. Scott’s donation carries even deeper meaning,” Larson said. “Her donation represents the largest gift in our agency’s history, and it comes at such a moment where Meals on Wheels is needed more than ever for local seniors who are facing loneliness and hunger in unprecedented ways.”
“It’s been an interesting Christmas, and a normal new year is what we’re hoping for,” he said.
Scott’s entire donation is being given upfront without restrictions on how it must be spent. That gives Meals on Wheels the flexibility to use the funds where they’re most needed, Larson said.
“The money will allow us to expand the area we serve. Right now we’re in 50 communities, but there’s a lot of areas we’re not able to reach. We hope to be able to expand,” Larson said.
Support Local Journalism
“Most of our kitchen equipment is 20-plus years old, so we’re looking at the possibility of bringing those (up to date). We have a huge need for that,” he said. “We’ll be looking at replacing some of those pieces before they fail and also making sure there’s funds available in the future so we’re able to keep serving for years and decades to come.”
Larson said ongoing local support and volunteers continue to be vitally important. Every $5 donated provides a meal and safety check for individuals 60 or older who cannot or should not leave their homes.
“I really want to emphasize the fact that (Scott's) is one of many gifts … so seniors can continue to count on community connections and great meals we provide. This one gift is great, but it requires the local community to make sure Meals on Wheels keeps going,” Larson said.
“Her announcement was a complete surprise, and we are humbled that she believes in investing in us and in our future to sustain our agency’s critical work to continue delivering support to even more seniors in western South Dakota. Her gift is just one of the hundreds of important gifts, gifts of time from our volunteers and amazing donations from local individuals and businesses,” he said.
Meals on Wheels is always looking for more volunteers to cook and deliver meals, he said. Demand for Meals on Wheels services is especially growing in Rapid City, Hot Springs, Sturgis and Belle Fourche. For more information, to volunteer or to donate to Meals on Wheels, go to mealsprogram.com/volunteer, or call the Meals on Wheels office at 394-6002.
Meals on Wheels South Dakota is one of two organizations in South Dakota to receive funds from Scott. She also donated to Mitchell Technical College. Over the past four months, Scott announced she has given $4,158,500,000 in gifts to 384 organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.
Scott announced the recent donations in a post she wrote on Medium. "This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling," she wrote.
Scott asked a team of advisors to research and identify organizations with strong leadership teams and results, with special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital.
In 2019, Scott signed the Giving Pledge, promising to give the majority of her wealth to philanthropy. Scott is the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and she was part of Amazon’s founding. According to Forbes, Scott is the third-richest woman in the world with an estimated worth of $55.1 billion after her most recent donations.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!