HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

Birnbaum named Gatorade South Dakota Track & Field Athlete of the Year

Simeon Birnbaum

Rapid City Stevens' Simeon Birnbaum hoists the baton as he crosses the finish line anchoring the Class AA boys 1600 sprint medley on the third day of the state track and field championships on May 28 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

On Wednesday Gatorade named Rapid City Stevens' Simeon Birnbaum of Stevens High School the 2021-22 Gatorade South Dakota Boys Track & Field Player of the Year. 

The junior became the sixth Raiders boys track and field athlete to win the award.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Birnbaum as South Dakota’s best high school boys track & field athlete.

Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Player of the Year award to be announced in July, Birnbaum joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports.

This past fall Birnbaum claimed the state’s Gatorade Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.

The 6-foot, 145-pound junior became the 16th high-school-age boy in history to break four minutes in the mile run on June 15. Birnbaum finished at 3:59.51 to win the mile at the Brooks PR Invitational, setting a state record with a time that ranked No. 5 nationally among prep competitors in 2022 at the time of his selection.

Birnbaum set another state record when he finished second in the 800-meter run in 1:50.12 at Nike Outdoor Nationals, and he produced another state-best mark with a winning time of 8:55.22 in the 3,200-meter run at the Howard Wood Relays.

He swept the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at the Class AA state meet, leading the Raiders to a second-place finish as a team.

The first chair alto saxophone player in the Stevens High jazz band, Birnbaum has volunteered locally as part of multiple community service initiatives through his church youth group.

Birnbaum has maintained a 3.85 GPA in the classroom. He will begin his senior year of high school this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls  basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.

The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.

Gatorade has a long-standing history of serving athlete communities and understands how sports instill valuable lifelong skills on and off the field.

Through Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” platform, Birnbaum has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of their choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports.

Birnbaum is also eligible to submit a short video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $3.5 million across more than 1,300 organizations.

