Birnbaum, Raiders take first at Nike Heartland Preview

Simeon Birnbaum of Rapid City Stevens took the top spot in the boys’ 5k at the Nike Heartland Preview at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls on Saturday.

Birnbaum finished in 15 minutes and 33 seconds, followed by Isaac Davelaar of Sioux Falls Christian in second (15:35.61) and Nick Gilles of Minnetonka, Minn., was third (15:45.95).

Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish earned fourth in 15:54.84 and Sully Anez of Willmar rounded out the top five in 16:34.46. Alex Otten of Stevens placed seventh in 16:41.58 and Deron Graf of Sturgis finished 10th in 16:50.31.

The Raider boys captured the team title with 67 points, to 96 for Minnetonka and 113 for Harrisburg. Sturgis was fifth with 158 points, Spearfish was 11th with 263 and Douglas 12th with 279.

On the girls' side, Alea Hardie (17:42.53) and Libby Castelli (18:03.41) of Sioux Falls O’Gorman took first and second and Peyton VanDeest of Spearfish was third (18:36.30).

Brionna Holso of Stevens finished in fourth in 18:44.33 and Ella Graham of Minnetonka closed out the top five in 18:45.79. Abby Cutler of Hill City was eighth in 18:54.61 and Hailey Uhre of Stevens was 10th in 19:08.17.