Birnbaum, Raiders take first at Nike Heartland Preview

Simeon Birnbaum of Rapid City Stevens took the top spot in the boys’ 5k at the Nike Heartland Preview at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls on Saturday.
Birnbaum finished in 15 minutes and 33 seconds, followed by Isaac Davelaar of Sioux Falls Christian in second (15:35.61) and Nick Gilles of Minnetonka, Minn., was third (15:45.95).
Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish earned fourth in 15:54.84 and Sully Anez of Willmar rounded out the top five in 16:34.46. Alex Otten of Stevens placed seventh in 16:41.58 and Deron Graf of Sturgis finished 10th in 16:50.31.
The Raider boys captured the team title with 67 points, to 96 for Minnetonka and 113 for Harrisburg. Sturgis was fifth with 158 points, Spearfish was 11th with 263 and Douglas 12th with 279.
On the girls' side, Alea Hardie (17:42.53) and Libby Castelli (18:03.41) of Sioux Falls O’Gorman took first and second and Peyton VanDeest of Spearfish was third (18:36.30).
Brionna Holso of Stevens finished in fourth in 18:44.33 and Ella Graham of Minnetonka closed out the top five in 18:45.79. Abby Cutler of Hill City was eighth in 18:54.61 and Hailey Uhre of Stevens was 10th in 19:08.17.
Minnetonka won the girls' team race with 45 points, followed by O'Gorman with 65 points and Stevens with 98 points. Hill City was fifth with 157 points, Spearfish was seventh with 203 and Sturgis was 12th with 269.
Girls Tennis
Raiders win two in Sioux Falls
The Rapid City Stevens girls’ tennis team remained unbeaten as it earned a pair of wins in Sioux Falls on Saturday.
The Raiders kicked off the day with a hard-fought 5-4 victory over Sioux Falls Lincoln, before defeating Sioux Falls O’Gorman 7-2 later in the day.
In its matchup with Lincoln, Stevens put the match away when the duo of Anna Mueller and Kaiya Parkin defeated Emma Derynch and Grace Miner, 6-2, 6-1.
Parkin and Mueller went 2-0 in doubles action on the day with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Lucy Koziara and Anika McDowell of O’Gorman.
Rapid City Stevens (14-0) will play a doubleheader Tuesday at Sioux Park when it takes on Rapid City Central at 4 p.m. and Spearfish at 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, CUSTER 0: The Comets have kicked off the season with 10 straight wins as they ran past Custer on Saturday.
Christian won the first set 25-9, took the second 25-10 and sealed the win with a 25-11 victory in the third.
Ana Egge paced the Comets with 12 kills, 11 digs and six aces, while Kylie Kallio finished with 30 assists and three aces. Olivia Kieffer had 11 kills and Jaedyn Nanammy finished with 10 digs.
No results were made available for Custer.
Rapid City Christian (10-0) will host Philip on Tuesday, while Custer (2-7) hosts St. Thomas More.
WATERTOWN 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: Watertown cruised to a straight-set victory over the Cobblers Saturday in Rapid City.
The Arrows opened the match with a 25-17 win in the first, before closing it out with 25-15 and 25-17 victories.
No statistics were made available for this match.
Rapid City Central (3-8) will play at Douglas on Tuesday.
BROOKINGS 3, RAPID CITY STEVENS 1: The Bobcats completed a weekend sweep in Rapid City on Saturday with a win over the Raiders.
Brookings won the first set 25-23, before Stevens fought back to take the second 25-18.
The Bobcats closed out the match with two straight 25-22 victories in sets three and four.
No other information was made available for this match.
Rapid City Stevens (6-5) will play at Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday.
Girls Soccer
ST. THOMAS MORE 4, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The Cavaliers won their third straight with a victory over the Broncs on Saturday.
Grace Schad scored a pair of goals, starting with her first with eight minutes remaining in the opening half. She would score her second a short time later in the second half.
Sloan Kenszler and Camryn Wojtanowicz scored the other two goals for STM.
St. Thomas More (3-4) will play at Rapid City Stevens on Tuesday, while Belle Fourche (1-8) takes on Sturgis on Thursday.
Boys Soccer
ST. THOMAS MORE 10, BELLE FOURCHE 1: Tom Solano had a big game as he led the Cavaliers to a win over Belle Fourche on Saturday.
Solano paced the Cavs with five goals, John Cernicky and Aaron Nelson added two goals apiece and Will Green finished with one goal and three assists.
St. Thomas More (6-1) will play Rapid City Stevens on Tuesday, while the Broncs (5-4) will play Sturgis on Thursday.