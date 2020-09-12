Birnbaum, Raiders win Nike Heartland Preview

RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, STURGIS 0: Second-ranked and unbeaten Rapid City Stevens got going in the second half, scoring two goals in 90 seconds to pull away from the pesky Scoopers Saturday in Sturgis.

After a scoreless first half, the Raiders picked things up in the second 40-minute session.

Trey Bradley broke the scoreless tie in the 48th minute, dribbling up the left sideline and then slicing a shot past Sturgis keeper Coy Fischer into the right side of the net.

Zack Williams connected in the 66th minute, sending a shot along the grass carpet from 25 yards out and past Fischer.

Less than 90 seconds later, Williams passed to teammate Levi Busching, who sent a shot airborne from 25 yards away that sailed above Fischer’s outstretched hands into the net.

Held to just one shot the first half, the Raiders answered with 14 shots in the second half, including seven on goal. By contrast, the Scoopers took three shots in the first half but couldn’t get off a shot until the final seconds of game action.