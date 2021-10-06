Birth tissue donation program launches in Rapid City

Giving birth can now be an event that helps others heal. Monument Health and Dakota Lions Sight and Health have introduced a birth tissue donation program at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Dakota Lions Sight and Health is a nonprofit eye and tissue donation organization headquartered in Sioux Falls. Its birth tissue donation program coordinates the donation and collection of birth tissue, which includes amniotic membranes and umbilical cords. Rapid City Hospital’s first donation took place Sept. 16.

Birth tissue is gathered after a baby is born through a planned Caesarean section and poses no risk to the mother or baby. Rapid City Hospital performs about 20 planned C-sections a month.

Birth tissue contains cells that stimulate healing. Grafts have been shown to have anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. Additional benefits include quicker recovery, pain suppression and reduction in scar tissue. Birth tissue, including placenta tissue, umbilical cord and amniotic fluid, is used to treat a ailments as diverse as traumatic burns, skin cancer, difficult-to-heal wounds, neurological damage, ulcers, eye injuries, blood disorders and many others.

A single placenta donation can help 20 to 40 people.