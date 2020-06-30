Birthday celebration by mail to honor letter writer

“I do know when we were in our late 20s or early 30s, one of her very good friends was very ill,” Glover said. “Doneen mentioned she’d written her a letter and was writing to her every day. She felt it’s much easier to write every day because you get continuity going. She felt that was easier than to write once a week.”

Writing is Grimm’s spiritual mission, an opportunity to give people attention and encouragement, Glover said.

“Doneen believes in building people up, affirming them in their activities and successes,” Glover said. “(Her cards and letters) always affirmed our friendship, which is very tight. … It was always encouragement and congratulations for a new grandchild and every aspect of our lives. She could pick up on it and make a positive of it.”

“I am blessed to have been the recipient of many such cards, and if I kept them all, I’d have at least a hundred,” Glover said.

O’Meara’s earliest childhood memories include her mother writing letters, always by hand in her beautiful cursive handwriting.