Bison claims Class B state title; Larson earns three-peat

Jonathan Burkhalter could hardly stay standing after completing his run.
The Bison senior battled brisk conditions Saturday morning at Hart Ranch on his way to a second-place performance at the Class B Boys Cross Country State Championship. Behind him was freshman teammate Lane Krautschun, who was third to cross the finish line.
All in all, four Cardinals placed in the top 75 as Bison secured the points needed to claim the team state title.
“We were picked to win by a couple of guys, and that put a lot of pressure on us, and we’re just glad we were able to live up to the expectations and do well,” Cardinals head coach Brad Burkhalter said. “I was really proud of the guys. They really ran well.”
Jonathan Burkhalter finished the course in 16 minutes, 41.80 seconds and was 47.19 seconds behind individual meet winner Cody Larson of Warner. Krautschun earned a time of 17:03.54, William Burkhalter placed 44th with a time of 19:18.33 and Jerrett Schuchard was 73rd with a 19:56.45.
"It was my senior year and I really wanted to go out there and finish my hardest for my team one more time," Jonathan Burkhalter said. "I really wanted to win because Cody and I have been back and forth our whole career. He's been on top most of the time. I wanted to stay on his shoulder and push through. He took around the 2K and I couldn't go with him. I struggled, but we came through and was able to win.'
Bison’s average race time was 17:41.23. The Cardinals ended with 32 points, giving them a 13-point victory over runner-up Freeman Academy/Marion.
Krautschun, just a freshman, was pleased with his performance to say the least.
"Our team did really good," he said. "It was cold out there and I tried to not go out too hard and be conservative. The guy I hung with wasn't going too fast so I surged, and I was happy with my day."
Brad Burkhalter said his squad’s performance is a great building block for the future
“My ninth grader, Lane Krautschun, just did an unbelievable job, came up and finished third, and my senior (Jonathan Burkhalter) came through just like a shining champ, and my third runner (William Burkhalter) did what he had to do,” he said. “My other runners came along too, and we’re looking good for the future as well, so we’re building a program and trying to do well, and this is a big step in that direction.”
In his first-place performance at Hart Ranch, Larson surprised nobody.
The Warner senior completed the race in 15:54.61 to claim his third individual Class B state championship.
“I did exactly what I wanted to do, broke away at 3,000 meters in, so I just went to my plan here,” he said. “Even the cold I think helped me a little bit, coming from the north, but it’s a great day. It feels awesome.”
Larson took on a snow-filled course and 20-degree temperatures in a singlet, shorts, running shoes, a headband and not a lick of warm-weather attire. He said he mapped out his strategy and stuck to it as the race progressed.
When he crossed the finish line, no other runner could be seen behind him.
“Everybody got out really fast, and I was supposed to slow it down a bit because I’m notorious for getting out fast,” he said. “I just tried to get in there but not go out in the front, but pass them at around 800 meters in. Then I just tried to hold on to the lead, stay nice and easy.”
Philip finished ninth at the state meet out of 18 schools thanks to a 24th place performance by Wakely Burns, who earned a time of 18:28.07.
Other top 25 performances include Newell's Garrett Winkler, who finished seventh with a time of 17:40.79; Timber Lake's Ian Beyer, who placed ninth with a 17:51.46; Kadoka Area's Jeremiah Taylor, who's 18:16.64 was good for 15th and Potter County's Nicholas Schlachter, who's 18:23.62 was good for 21st.
