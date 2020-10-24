Bison claims Class B state title; Larson earns three-peat

Jonathan Burkhalter could hardly stay standing after completing his run.

The Bison senior battled brisk conditions Saturday morning at Hart Ranch on his way to a second-place performance at the Class B Boys Cross Country State Championship. Behind him was freshman teammate Lane Krautschun, who was third to cross the finish line.

All in all, four Cardinals placed in the top 75 as Bison secured the points needed to claim the team state title.

“We were picked to win by a couple of guys, and that put a lot of pressure on us, and we’re just glad we were able to live up to the expectations and do well,” Cardinals head coach Brad Burkhalter said. “I was really proud of the guys. They really ran well.”

Jonathan Burkhalter finished the course in 16 minutes, 41.80 seconds and was 47.19 seconds behind individual meet winner Cody Larson of Warner. Krautschun earned a time of 17:03.54, William Burkhalter placed 44th with a time of 19:18.33 and Jerrett Schuchard was 73rd with a 19:56.45.