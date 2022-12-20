Bison get over hump with fourth-quarter win over Lady Tigers; Hot Springs boys overwhelm New Underwood

NEW UNDERWOOD — Baskets did not come easily in Tuesday night’s showdown between the New Underwood and Hot Springs girls.

The Bison and Lady Tigers netted three field goals each in the final quarter in a low-scoring affair.

Hot Springs jumped in front on an Abby Kerr jumper with 2:14 to play to take a 35-33 lead, but struggled to close out the game at the free-throw line.

Neither team scored after Kerr’s basket, securing the Bison’s first win of the season in a defensive slugfest.

“This means a lot because we’ve been working really hard in practice,” Hot Springs junior Maggie Pruess said. “We keep getting close and we were close enough in this game. It was nice to finally get over the edge and win it.”

The Bison missed the front end of a one-and-one twice in the final 30 seconds, but got another shot via a jump ball on the rebound attempt.

They missed the front end of a one-and-one again after a foul on the ensuing possession to give the Lady Tigers a chance with 16 seconds to go.

New Underwood worked down the floor and took a shot at the buzzer but the ball was tipped away by Kerr.

Lady Tigers head coach Dallas Richter thought contact on the shot should’ve sent his team to the charity stripe, but said they had plenty of other opportunities to win the game.

“We should’ve been in a position with more time on the clock where we wouldn't have had to rush,” he said. “We had a lot of ups and downs throughout the game and it didn’t come down to one play for us.”

Gabby Miller led New Underwood with a game-high 15 points, while Pruess and Kerr led the way for the Bison with 12 points each.

Hot Springs held its opponent without a field goal in the final 5:05 to secure the victory. Bison head coach Mike Remmington said his team’s hustle pushed them over the hump Tuesday.

“The scrappiness, especially in that last minute, getting those loose balls and winning 50-50 balls won the game,” he said. “We’ve always had a team that hustles. We struggled offensively, but I think we’re starting to come around and get some balls in the bucket.”

The two squads see-sawed throughout the night and the game saw six ties and nine lead changes.

In the first quarter, neither team found a rhythm and they ended the frame tied at 8-8.

In the second quarter, New Underwood found an edge and closed the first half on a 12-4 run to take a 20-16 lead into the break.

The Tigers Lady scored on their first possession after halftime to extend their lead to five, the largest advantage for either team, with 7:35 left in the third quarter, but the Bison went on a 9-2 run to take a 25-23 lead with 2:25 left in the third and held onto a 29-27 advantage entering the final period.

New Underwood tied the contest at 33-33 with 5:05 to go but went scoreless down the stretch and Kerr’s jumper with 2:14 left secured a two-point road win for Hot Springs.

The Bison return to action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Belle Fourche and the Lady Tigers are back on the floor for a home game against Harding County on Dec. 29.

Hot Springs boys overwhelm New Underwood

New Underwood hung tough with Hot Springs in the first quarter Tuesday evening and trailed by 10 after one period.

The Bison, however, started the second quarter on a 14-0 run and never looked back, as they cruised to a 56-26 road victory.

“We just wanted to come out and play hard in the second game of the year,” Hot Springs head coach Aaron Noteboom said “We know there's a lot of things we’ve got to work on, so the goal was to come out, give a lot of effort and see if we could get into our bench a little bit.”

The Tigers (2-1) netted just eight shots from the field on the night and finished the contest 8 of 19 from the free-throw line.

“Going forward, we have a lot of work to do,” New Underwood head coach Pete Enos said. “I want to see that they believe in each other, that they keep working hard and don't quit on plays. You’ve got to bounce back and let a game like this make us better.”

The Bison (2-0) finished with three players in double figures. Josh Kleinsasser led the way with 18 points, Matt Close added 15 points and Will Gilbertson finished with 11 points.

Kleinsasser scored 16 of his points in the first half and finished with three made 3-pointers.

“A good start was really important, because usually we start games pretty slow,” the junior said. “We really wanted to make a statement tonight and just come out fast and show what we can do.“

Hot Springs returns to action Thursday at Belle Fourche and New Underwood is back on the floor Dec. 29 against Harding County at home.