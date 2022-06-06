Bison leading after Round 1 of Class B girls state golf

Bison finished last year’s Class B girls state golf tournament as the runner-up, and entered this season’s tournament at Hart Ranch with unfinished business.

The Cardinals made good on their team goal to push for a state title Monday and found themselves in the mix after Day 1, sitting atop the leaderboard with a 51-over par 267, six strokes better than No. 2 Chester Area.

“To be in position going into tomorrow is perfect,” Bison head coach Jeffrey Johnson said. “That’s what we wanted to do; give ourselves a chance to win it and at least be there in contention.”

Two Bison golfers finished Day 1 in the top five of the individual standings.

Greta Anderson started strong and finished the first 18 holes in second place with a 9-over 81, four strokes behind the lead of Miller’s defending state champion Jayce Pugh (77).

Allison Kahler bounced back from a tough front-nine and finished fourth with an 83.

“Gretta came out and shot 81, 9-over par, right there tied with the lead for most of the day,” Johnson said. “Kahler played strong with a 39 on the back-nine and Greta shot a 38 on the front-nine. It’s pretty awesome for them both to shoot in the 30s today.”

Anderson held the lead through the first nine holes with a 38 and shot a 43 on the back-nine to stay within striking distance of the state title. Last season she finished the first day of State tied for the top spot.

Johnson said he is excited to see how Anderson responds after a solid opening performance.

“I knew she could do it and she knew she could do it,” Johnson said. “She is that talented and we pretty much have two No. 1s on the team.”

Kahler got off to a rough start and shot a 44 on the front-nine, but bounced back with a 39 on the back-nine to stay within reach of the top spot. The junior shot par on seven of nine holes on the back stretch.

Johnson hopes his two golfers return with the same zeal and battle for a state title Tuesday morning.

“I would love to see it come down between those two battling at the very end,” Johnson said. “That’d be awesome.”

Bison's Mary Carmichael finished tied for 44th at 103 and Ella Anderson finished tied for 57th at 108.

Greta Anderson tees off at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday and Kahler tees off at 9:50 a.m.

Jones County’s Kamri Kittleson found herself in the mix after the first 18 holes. She held the lead through much of the day before a long lightning delay when she was on the 17th led to a double-bogey on that hole and a bogey on 18. She shot a 40 on the front-nine and a 42 to close out the day.

She finished the day in third place with an 82, five strokes off the lead.

“It was good but I could’ve made a few more puts there at the end,” Kamri said. “I want to take it hole by hole tomorrow and hopefully finish with a good day.”

Kamri tees off with Kahler, Pugh and Chester's Ayla McDonald at 9:50 a.m.

White River’s Karlie Cameron wrapped up Day 1 tied for 10th with an 89.

The tournament was scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Tuesday but SDHSAA officials decided to move play up to 8 a.m. at Hart Ranch Golf Course due to incoming weather.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

