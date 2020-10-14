Bison, Newell win 5B cross country titles

The Bison boys and the Newell girls came away with team titles Wednesday at the Region 5B cross country meet in Philip.

In the boys' 5K race, the Cardinals finished with just 12 points, to 26 for second-place Newell and 27 for Philip. Jones County was third with 34 points and White River was fifth in the 11-team field with 46 points.

Newell edged Wall for the girls crown with 16 points, to 18 for the Eagles. Lemmon and Philip tied for third with 35 points each, while Harding County was fifth with 45 points.

In the boys' 5K race, Jonathon Burkhalter of Bison came away with the individual title in a time of 17 minutes and 13 seconds, six seconds ahead of teammate Lane Krautschun. Jeremiah Taylor of Kadoka Area was third in 18:43, followed by a pair of Newell runners, Garrett Winkler in 18:45 and Ryan Hoenberger in 18:54.

Jolie Dugan of Jones County came way with the girls' 5K individual tile, finishing in 21:01, well ahead of Presley Terkidsen of Philip in 21:35. Taylee Dartt of Wall placed third in 21:40, followed by Lexa Burtzlaff of Newell in 21:50 and Rachel Erk of Newell in 21:53.

Next up for the Class B runners is the state meet Oct. 24 at Hart Ranch.

Beyer wins 4B cross country crown