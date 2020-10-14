Bison, Newell win 5B cross country titles

The Bison boys and the Newell girls came away with team titles Wednesday at the Region 5B cross country meet in Philip.
In the boys' 5K race, the Cardinals finished with just 12 points, to 26 for second-place Newell and 27 for Philip. Jones County was third with 34 points and White River was fifth in the 11-team field with 46 points.
Newell edged Wall for the girls crown with 16 points, to 18 for the Eagles. Lemmon and Philip tied for third with 35 points each, while Harding County was fifth with 45 points.
In the boys' 5K race, Jonathon Burkhalter of Bison came away with the individual title in a time of 17 minutes and 13 seconds, six seconds ahead of teammate Lane Krautschun. Jeremiah Taylor of Kadoka Area was third in 18:43, followed by a pair of Newell runners, Garrett Winkler in 18:45 and Ryan Hoenberger in 18:54.
Jolie Dugan of Jones County came way with the girls' 5K individual tile, finishing in 21:01, well ahead of Presley Terkidsen of Philip in 21:35. Taylee Dartt of Wall placed third in 21:40, followed by Lexa Burtzlaff of Newell in 21:50 and Rachel Erk of Newell in 21:53.
Next up for the Class B runners is the state meet Oct. 24 at Hart Ranch.
Beyer wins 4B cross country crown
Ian Beyer of Timber Lake came away wt the boys 4B cross country title Wednesday in Gettysburg
Beyer finished in a time of 17 minutes, 44 seconds, ahead of Hunter Niederbaumer of Faulkton in 17:56 and Jerone Grassrope of Lower Brule in 18:15.
Lower Brule won the boys' team title with 18 points, with Ipswich a distant second with 40 points.
In the girls' 5k, Autumn Fallis of Highmore-Harrold finished first in 20:49, followed by Ashlinn Hartwell of Ipswich in 20:57.
Ipswich won the girls' team title with just 11 points, to 23 for Potter County.
Next up is the Class B state meet Oct. 24 at Hart Ranch.
Football
SDHSAA to consider playoff changes
The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors will hold a special meeting Friday at 10 a.m. Mountain time to consider changes to football playoff seeding procedures for the 2020 season.
An audio will be live streamed from our homepage, www.sdhsaa.com. The board will be participating via Zoom.
The board will discus a proposal to consider identifying an alternate ninth seed in Class 11AAA and 11A and a 17th seed in Class 11B and all 9-man classes for the first round of the football playoffs.
If a team cannot participate in the first round of the playoffs due to COVID-19 issues, the ninth and 17th seeds would replace the team that could not participate.
There would be no reseeding of teams due to the potential short-turnaround time prior to the first round of the playoffs. It would be in effect for the first round and for the 2020 season only.
The board will also consider allowing teams that did not qualify for the football playoffs to schedule an additional game on Oct. 22, Oct. 23 o Oct. 24. This would be for the 2020 season only as well.
Softball
Three Scoopers named to Class B all-state first team
Three members of the Sturgis softball team and two members of the Douglas squad were named to the Class B all-state first team released on Tuesday.
Named first team for the Scoopers were Shelby Roberts, Christina Cassidy and Kaitlyn Roberts. Jadyn Hamann was named honorable mention.
For Douglas, named to the first team were Angell Arredondo and Charli Stamper. Keigan Ballard and Alexis King were named honorable mention.
Other all-state players were:
West Central — Caitlyn Hoff, Jocelyn Nilson, Brooke Opitz and Sammie Mallinger.
Madison — Julie Hodges, Emmi Clarke, Allie Kappenman and Kelsey O’Connell
Tea Area — Cassidy Gors, Brynn Schepner, Marisa Haupt (honorable mention) and Addisyn Hansen (honorable mention).
Lennox — Alicen Oltmans, Ellie Schwartz, Emma Hanisch (honorable mention) and Zoe DeVries (honorable mention).
Vermillion — Chandler Cleveland, Sydney Stockwell, Hannah Christopherson (honorable mention) and Jenaya Cleveland(honorable mention).
Baltic — Julia Jenks, Makenzie Allen, Ava Tiahrt (honorable mention) and Erika Bien (honorable mention).
Pierre — Kenzie Gronlund, Kara Weiss, Shelby Roman (honorable mention) and Eva Fredericksen (honorable mention).
Dell Rapids — Lexi Ingalls, Kyra Wajer, Cora Alderson (honorable mention) and Kylie Lebhan (honorable mention).
Tri Valley — Amy Bosch, Brynlee Lokkeberg, Katie Hanson (honorable mention) and Madison Golden (honorable mention).
