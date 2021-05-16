Black bear sighting confirmed in Rapid City

Journal Staff
Early Sunday morning, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) received a report of a black bear in west Rapid City. The black bear sighting was confirmed by video footage taken at approximately 3 a.m. GFP and Rapid City Police Department (RCPD) responded and searched the area but were unable to locate the bear.
This follows other recent reports of a black bear in a neighborhood in Lead.
If you see a bear, please contact GFP at 605-394-2391. Please never attempt to feed or approach a bear and secure garbage and other food items such as pet food or bird feeders so bears will not have access to them. More information can be found at bearwise.org.
